Jesper Lindell shares new single "So Long" from his forthcoming "Everyday Dreams" LP.

Listen below!

Engineered by Zach Anderson, of the American/Swedish band Blues Pills, Jesper Lindell's enticing debut album Everyday Dreams is a clever mixture of rock, folk, blues and soul, performed by a 26 year old musician in love with classic pop, Stax-Volt R&B, and that old time rock & roll.



Hailing from a small town near Stockholm in Sweden, and gifted with an amazing soulful voice, guitarist/pianist/songwriter Jesper delivers an intimate album that could have been recorded in the late sixties.



This is modern classic rock music, and hearts full of soul will fall in love.

Jesper Lindell's Everyday Dreams will be available on Black Friday (November 29th) on Limited Edition Starburst Vinyl, CD, digital and streaming formats via Alive Naturalsound Records.





