Jaye Jayle Reveals Video For New Single 'The River Spree'

Jaye Jayle reveals an evocative new album track, "The River Spree", by way of a new video.

Watch and listen below!

Evan Patterson crafted the music-an organic mixture of digital contrabass and interweaving drones-while driving on tour across the long barren stretch of Kansas. But the lyrics capture a moment across the Atlantic, when Patterson found himself lost in Berlin late at night, peaking on acid, without a working phone, and without knowing the whereabouts of his bandmates. He charts his journey over the six-minute song with a drug-high ambivalence, recounting a mugging with the same stoicism as breathing in the night air while "thinking about David / thinking about Iggy." It sounds like Alan Vega singing from an opium den, comfortably numb while recounting some urban nightmare.

About the making of this track, Patterson comments: "I made this original composition while on the driving from St. Louis to Denver. This particular drive is one of the worst in the country. The long straight and barren stretch of Highway that rolls through the entire state of Kansas gifts one a purgatory-like aura. My story of wandering the streets of Berlin while tripping on acid made for an ideal narrative. I could close my eyes and be transported back to that particular evening. And now, you can too."

On the newest Jaye Jayle album, Prisyn- out August 7th from Sargent House- Evan Patterson takes his boldest leap into unknown territories, capturing immediate moments in his ever-shifting surroundings with the most basic tool at his disposal: the GarageBand app on an iPhone. Having partnered with Ben Chisholm (White Horse, Revelator, Chelsea Wolfe) as collaborator and producer, the twosome created an electronic album completely unlike anything else from the fever dream blues of Jaye Jayle. Composed while on a massive eleven-week stretch of touring, Patterson used his downtime to flesh out ideas on his phone. Consequently, Prisyn's ten tracks are composites of various snapshots of Patterson's three-month tour, with the music taking shape on one leg of the journey and the lyrical components coming from some other moment on the road.

The record's title- Prisyn- is a play on the idea of a synthetic prison, and alludes to Patterson's desire for artistic freedom and the album's conflicted use of addictive technologies. But in the time of the pandemic, he also views it as an example of overcoming adversity in desperate times; this is a record that could have been made under the jail-like confines of quarantine, with Patterson and Chisholm having never been in the same room at the same time. Patterson comments, "These songs have a totally different energy, and that's the exciting thing about making art. Things have to progress. I don't want to draw the same picture for the rest of my life. Maybe that keeps you from being a master at it, but being a master isn't the key to art. It's having that constant expression, the constant outlet, the constant change."

Prisyn is available for pre-order here. Look out for the album on August 7th from Sargent House.

