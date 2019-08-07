Jaye Jayle Reveals New Single, Preps For US Tour

In anticipation of their upcoming North American tour with Wovenhand, Jaye Jayle have unearthed an outtake from the sessions that produced the band's 2018 masterstroke No Trail and Other Unholy Paths. The song, a convolution of bandleader Evan Patterson's Louisville roots and flair for gospel-tinged country, encapsulates Jaye Jayle's myriad of influences into one phenomenal track.

"It was a difficult choice to not include 'Soline' on our album," Patterson says. "Alas, the uplifting and almost gospel nature of the song just didn't meld with the dark foliage of the record."

A collaboration with Joe Manning, Deputy Director for the Louisville Story Program and multimedia artist, "Soline" convenes Patterson's vast network of artists of all stripes to create a composite of far-reaching inspirations. Rounding out the star-studded lineup of collaborates is Cheyenne Mize on strings, Emma Ruth Rundle on guest vocals, and a choir consisting of Manning, Mize, Neal Argabright, Tory Gallager, Todd Cook, and Corey Smith.

No Trail and Other Unholy Paths was released in 2018 via Sargent House. Adopting a "Choose Your Own Adventure" concept, the record was tinged with a Lynchian paranoia that was reinforced by Dean Hurley's production prowess. Each spin of the LP yields an inimitable adventure regardless of track sequencing. No Trail And Other Unholy Paths is an album that drives its aural dimensions to the absolute threshold - and then some.

No Trail And Other Unholy Paths is available via Sargent House here. Catch Jaye Jayle on tour with Wovenhand this fall (which concludes with Jaye Jayle's stop at Austin's Levitation Fest) - a full tour itinerary can be found below.

Jaye Jayle - On Tour:

September 1 Chicago, IL @ Martyrs' *

September 3 Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn *

September 5 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

September 6 Columbus, OH @ The Basement *

September 7 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

September 8 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

September 10 Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom *

September 11 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

September 12 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery *

September 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

September 14 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus Bar *

September 15 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall *

September 16 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

September 18 St. Louis, MO @ Fubar *

September 21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

November 5 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

November 6 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

November 8 Austin, TX @ Levitation

* with Wovenhand





