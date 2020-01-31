Jay Nebula Unveils Debut Single 'Fool For You'

Exciting young producer Jay Nebula has dropped his debut single 'Fool For You', featuring fellow London artist Kaleem Taylor, out now via OUTCRY.

Listen below!

An emotion-laden slice of modern R&B, 'Fool For You' pairs Jay's exciting, futuristic production with the soaring vocals of Kaleem - delivering a sound that stays true to the essence of R&B whilst still remaining fresh and forward-thinking.

Cutting his teeth making bootlegs in the trap-bass genres, Jay Nebula first made a name for himself in the SoundCloud scene under the moniker Eljay. Fast-forward to 2020 and Jay is signed to OUTCRY, the label run by Nathan Duvall of platinum-selling UK trio Disciples, marking a significant new chapter in his musical journey. Citing the likes of Mura Masa and Diplo as inspiration, his sound is at the intersection of pop and R&B.

Having initially made a name with his emotive and glitchy neo-soul, Kaleem has since worked with boundary-pushing producers such as Snakehips, Memeb, Shy Luv and The Code, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Miguel.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

A confident, skillfully crafted track that features a contribution from a revered artist in Kaleem Taylor, 'Fool For You' sees Jay Nebula kick off 2020 in the most promising way possible.