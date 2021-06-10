Jasmine Thompson Returns With 'already there'

Over the past few years, Jasmine Thompson has built up a devoted fanbase with a strong sense of connection and relatability. Having already achieved huge success as a featured artist, selling millions of singles and amassing billions of streams globally, the singer has also developed into a songwriter and a skilled musician whose evolution can be seen on each of her subsequent releases. In 2017, at just 16 years old, Jasmine decided to take a year off from her blossoming music career to wait tables at a restaurant in London's Soho, an experience that felt necessary in order to reset, and which she now references in her newest song "already there." That time away from the industry brought Jasmine a new perspective, and in this latest single and accompanying video she is brought back to that time, romanticizing the idea of two strangers meeting in a bar or restaurant, how they came to be, and how they grew stronger while apart. "already there" is available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services; an official companion video is streaming now via YouTube below.

Produced by TMS (Lewis Capaldi) and co-written with Kristin Carpenter (Greyson Chance, Nasty Cherry, NOTD), Maddie Eliasson, Sebastian Daniel (Matoma, Afrojack), Michael Pollack (Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5) and TMS, "already there" marks the first single from Thompson's eagerly awaited new EP, all of the above, due later this year.

all of the above marks the next chapter in Jasmine Thompson's remarkable career, showcasing an evolving artist with the ability to give voice to the emotions that connect us all. "This EP covers a paragraph in my life," Jasmine says. "It's an offering to my fans and I hope it connects with them the way it's connected with me."

"already there" marks the latest release from Thompson following last year's collaboration with GRAMMY® award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd, "Funny." "Funny" has amassed over 170M global streams, 15M YouTube views, and hit #23 at Top 40 radio.

Jasmine's booming YouTube presence and captivating vocals helped lead to a major label deal with Atlantic Records at the age of just 13. Now 20, the London-based singer-songwriter has enjoyed a musical growth that's taken her from viral covers to her own WONDERLAND and COLOUR EPs. Since then, Thompson has become even more beloved, earning more than 3 billion global streams and over 5 million monthly Spotify listeners worldwide. Her blockbuster YouTube channel has also grown by leaps and bounds, accruing over 670M YouTube views and more than 3.6M subscribers thus far. Along with her acclaimed solo work, Thompson has made chart-topping appearances on a pair of global blockbuster hit singles. Her collaboration with German DJ/producer Robin Schulz on "Sun Goes Down (Feat. Jasmine Thompson)" earned 1 billion worldwide streams along with a slew of international gold and platinum certifications and Top 5 and Top 10 chart runs in Europe, Australia, and South America. German DJ Felix Jaehn's "Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)" remix was an even greater smash, ascending to the top 10 on the iTunes Store's "Top Dance Songs" chart while earning gold and platinum certifications in a range of countries and amassing over 1 billion streams.

