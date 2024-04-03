Jarrod Walker Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music Publishing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



River House Artists and Sony Music Publishing have announced the signing of Jarrod Walker to a worldwide publishing deal. A mandolin player deeply rooted in traditional bluegrass music, Walker is an artist and writer who is not just following the genre's boundaries but redefining them. His unique style showcased on tour with GRAMMY award-winning artist Billy Strings, and his role as the co-writer of the IBMA 2022 Song of the Year, “Red Daisy,” has captivated his peers and fans worldwide. Walker has also co-written several songs with Strings, including “Everything's The Same" off of the Grammy-winning album Home, as well as "Show Me The Door" and “Fire Line” from the Grammy-nominated Renewal album, each one a testament to his innovative and captivating approach to bluegrass.

“We are super proud to be working with Jarrod as he is one of the most talented people I have ever met,” says Lynn Oliver-Cline, Owner and Founder of River House Artists. “We look forward to seeing where Jarrod's creative journey takes him with playing and writing and being there to represent and support his songs along the way.”

Walker's journey to recognition began in 2004 when he played the Opry alongside his brother, Cory. Since then, he has lent his talents to bands like Missy Raines & The New Hip, The Claire Lynch Band, and most recently, Billy Strings. His performances with these bands have been featured on Austin City Limits, The Grammys, Stephen Colbert, and more. Walker has also had the honor of performing at renowned music venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheater, Bridgestone Arena, and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, sharing the stage with Billy Strings. In addition to his touring, Walker has contributed his virtuosic playing to multiple Grammy-nominated and winning albums, including Claire Lynch's North By South in 2016 and Billy Strings' acclaimed works Home (2020) and Renewal (2022).