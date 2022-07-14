Jamesjamesjames Enlists Oden & Fatzo for Second 'My Purple iPod Nano' Remix

Brisbane's crown jewel jamesjamesjames follows up the success of My Purple Ipod Nano's recent BBC Radio 1 supported Salute remix with glistening re-work from French house trio Oden & Fatzo via Three Six Zero Recordings.

With the release of My Purple Ipod Nano taking centre stage, jamesjamesjames ascent has already been punctuated by support from the likes of Danny Howard, Sarah Story and Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1, Kiss Nights and hailed Billboard's 'Dance Artist To Watch' for 2022.

Following the success the producer looks forward to a set at San Francisco's Portola festival this September on the same lineup as the likes of Flume, Kaytranada, Jamie XX and Charlie XCX with more U.S. dates to be announced.

Charming hearts with frothy pink trance progressions the Paris Hilton superfan has delivered head turning sets for Boiler Room and Pitch Music & Arts Festival, channelling idols like SOPHIE, Charlie XCX, Mall Rat, and Azealia Banks.

Amassing millions of streams on their releases, as well as landing ethereal remixes for SG Lewis collaborator Lastlings and German producer Ben Bӧhmer, jamesjamesjames now continues to take My Purple iPod Nano to new heights with its own slew of next level remixes.

This time, the glam god recruits electronic trio and remix gurus Oden & Fatzo, who captivate dance floors with their homemade concoction of rhythms, complex grooves, and minimal house and funky techno. The group skyrocketed to acclaim with their take on Men I Trust's hit Lauren with Lauren (I Can't Stay Forever) that earned BBC Radio 1 playlisting, signing to Ministry Of Sound and over 15M streams.

Their popularity continues to rise, with Oden & Fatzo bringing their pure and uplifting boogie to their own space-themed BBC Radio 1 Mini Mix, and an energetic Boiler Room performance sporting NASA suits, making them the perfect remixers for jamesjamesjames as they contribute their own devilishly disco and unique energy to My Purple Ipod Nano. In addition to releasing on labels Moscow Rec, Salty Nuts, Locus, Hoarder, and Hedzup, Oden & Fatzo have launched their own label Saké Recs to promote emerging talent.

A delightful choice of remixers, genre bending French house connoisseurs Oden & Fatzo align with jamesjamesjames sonically both in the studio and in front of a crowd. The trio describe the process of creating the remix, "...we wanted to give another meaning to the song...when the pieces of the puzzle came together, we all looked at each other, all caught up in the powerful melancholy of the song, like an anthem of the passing time," whilst jamesjamesjames describes the remix as a "wavey coke comedown crying in the corner at kickons 6am type beat." Adding a crisp, modern shine to My Purple Ipod Nano, Oden & Fatzo provide a celestial and dynamic take that warrants hypnotic moments for the dance floor.

jamesjamesjames - My Purple Ipod Nano (Oden & Fatzo remix) is out now via Three Six Zero Recordings.

Listen to the new remix here: