Jai Wolf Returns with New Single 'Want It All (feat. Evalyn)'

Jai Wolf marks a return with his first official single in three years, "Want It All" featuring rising pop sensation Evalyn, via Mom+Pop.

"This era feels like a true rebirth by pushing my sound into new territories while still feeling grounded in my usual sonic palette," says Jai Wolf. "While a lot of electronic music is defined by the production, I really wanted to focus on lyrics and songwriting for the new music. It's been cathartic putting my feelings to paper and then extrapolating them even further through interpretative dance for the music video. I'm grateful for Evalyn, Andrew, Monica, Rishi and Manfred for being a part of this record and bringing the music video to life!"

Donoho says, "There are three approaches that make this video special: 1.) The world building and narrative approach. The video concept itself talks about what VR / augmented reality looks like in the future and its ability to help us deal with past trauma. 2.)

Two dancers telling a story with choreography about what's happening in the song: reconnecting with a past lover, finding closure, and reopening old wounds so they can heal properly. 3.) AI ties this together.

Using AI to build in visual elements that tie into the bigger narrative and the emotional beats of the choreography. This video operates on all three levels. We've balanced human storytelling with emotions and a cutting edge approach with an AI and sci-fi narrative."

Jai Wolf debuts "Want It All (feat. Evalyn)" ahead of his upcoming performances at Coachella Music and Arts Festival, which takes place in Indio, CA next month Fri, Apr 14, 2023 - Sun, Apr 23, 2023.

Following a career that already includes hundreds of millions of streams on indie-dance anthems like the RIAA Certified Gold Record "Indian Summer" and "Starlight," blockbuster festival sets from Indio to India, and regular co-signs from the likes of Skrillex and ODESZA, Jai Wolf has curated his own lane of music as one of the most successful Bangladeshi-American artists.

In June of last year, he became the first Bangladeshi American artist to sell out Red Rocks Amphitheatre as a headliner. His debut album The Cure to Loneliness exceeded expectations and fans have long been wanting more. Now, with "Want It All (feat. Evalyn)," Jai Wolf offers a satisfying glimpse of what's up next.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Oswaldo Cepeda