Jade Jackson Announces New August Tour Dates With Grace VanderWaal

Just weeks after the late June release of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album Wilderness, Jade Jackson is excited to announce new summer tour dates with Grace VanderWaal. The tour will begin this Sunday, August 11 and will include two shows at Los Angeles's El Rey Theatre on August 22 and 28. Jackson also has a run of European tour dates coming up this fall that will begin on September 18 in Paris. All upcoming dates are listed below.



Jade Jackson hails from Santa Margarita in central California, just a few miles from where Buck Owens and Merle Haggard popularized the Bakersfield, California country sound. In her hometown growing up Jade spent endless nights working at her parents' restaurant, learning guitar and writing songs by the age of 13. By the time she graduated high school, she had written over 300 songs.



"I knew we were going to work really well together because her stuff has always blended in with old country," said Social Distortion's Mike Ness to the Los Angeles Times; Ness has produced both 'Wilderness' and Jackson's debut album 'Gilded.' "But I also have a suspicion that she was a blues singer in an earlier life, because she sings a lot with a blue note."



Wilderness is a powerhouse of a record about the in-betweens and stepping stones we dwell in and leap across while coming to terms with our senses of self, and how melancholy can be a powerful weapon to wield-especially in the form of a roots-rock or country song. While some tunes are less hopeful than others and some contain brighter glimmers of light, Jackson has chosen to heal herself through this raw, pure approach, finding comfort in her own skin and spending less time in the observational spaces of her past work.



"Wilderness as the title of my album is this in-between area I'm in right now as a musician," Jackson explains. "It's the unknown-like when we're touring, you don't know where you're gonna play, or sleep, what you're gonna eat, if you'll have monitors...there's so much unknown at this grinding stage in the game. I am incredibly thankful for the way my career has started, but I've always had this urge propelling me forward. I know where I want to go-I can visualize it-but right now I'm walking through the wild, still picking up tools, still learning, and making my way."





US TOUR DATES



8/11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

8/13 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom #

8/14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse #

8/16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater #

8/17 - Austin, TX - Emo's #

8/18 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live #

8/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren #

8/22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre #

8/25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory #

8/28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre #

8/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore #



# - with Grace VanderWaal

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

9/18 - Paris, France - 1999

9/19 - Tienen, Belgium - Costa Hoppa

9/20 - Munich, Germany - Folks Club

9/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtwache

9/24 - Berlin, Germany - PrivatClub

9/25 - Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell

9/26 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

9/28 - Groningen, NL - De Oosterpoort

9/29 - Den Haag, NL - Paard van Troje

10/1 - London, UK - Old Blue Last



Photo Credit: Xina Hamari Ness





Related Articles View More Music Stories