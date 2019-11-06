Jack Harlow Debuts Music Video for 'Warsaw (feat. 2forw0yNE)'

As buzz about his new mixtape, Confetti, continues to grow, Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper JACK HARLOW is showing no signs of slowing down with the release of the Ace Pro-directed video for "WARSAW (feat. 2forw0yNE)," which was once again shot in Harlow's hometown of Louisville, KY.

"WARSAW (feat. 2forw0yNE)" is the latest song from Confetti to receive the video treatment, following previous releases "GHOST," "HEAVY HITTER" and "THRU THE NIGHT (Feat. Bryson Tiller)," the latter which Rolling Stone praised as a "sickenly savvy product" and a "song you need to know." Complex described Confetti as Harlow's "boldest project to date." The 13-song project has amassed over 22M streams to date.

Harlow is currently on the road celebrating the release of Confetti with his North American, headlining "THE MISSION TOUR," which includes sold out shows in New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Austin, Houston and Dallas, with upcoming shows in Los Angeles, Columbus, Minneapolis and Jack's hometown of Louisville, already sold out. Due to popular demand, Jack added a second hometown show in Louisville, KY set for November 30th, after the first show on November 29th, sold out in a matter of minutes. For tickets & tour information, please visit: https://jackharlow.us/.

Confetti is the follow up to Harlow's breakout mixtape Loose released in August 2018 to widespread critical acclaim, spawning the standout tracks "SUNDOWN,""PICKYOURPHONEUP (feat. K. Camp)," "CODY BANKS." Loose recently earned Harlow a nomination for "Best Mixtape" for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.





Related Articles View More Music Stories