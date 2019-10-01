JD McPherson Confirms Second-Annual 'SOCKS: A Rock N' Roll Christmas Tour'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician JD McPherson will embark on his second-annual "SOCKS: A Rock n' Roll Christmas Tour" this December with newly confirmed stops at Minneapolis' First Avenue, Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, San Francisco's The Independent, Chicago's Thalia Hall and Nashville's Basement East among several others. Tickets are available now via www.jdmcpherson.com/tour. See below for complete itinerary.

These performances celebrate McPherson's breakthrough debut Christmas album, SOCKS, which was released last year on New West Records (purchase here).

Hailing from Broken Arrow, OK, McPherson has recorded four studio albums and toured extensively across the world including festival sets at Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival among many others. Rolling Stone has described his music as "Timeless, forward-thinking rock & roll." His most recent LP, Undivided Heart & Soul, was released in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim with NPR praising, "McPherson's mastery of rock and soul fundamentals is beyond question, but his voice moves in wild ways on these songs, and the band exudes a new kind of risky energy."

SOCKS TRACK LIST

1. All The Gifts I Need

2. Bad Kid

3. Hey Skinny Santa!

4. Socks

5. Every Single Christmas

6. Ugly Sweater Blues

7. Holly, Carol, Candy & Joy

8. Santa's Got A Mean Machine

9. What's That Sound?

10. Claus Vs. Claus (feat. Lucie Silvas)

11. Twinkle (Little Christmas Lights) [PHYSICAL ONLY]

"SOCKS: A ROCK N' ROLL CHRISTMAS TOUR"

December 3-Seattle, WA-The Crocodile*

December 4-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall*

December 6-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room*

December 7-Fort Collins, CO-Armory Event Center*

December 8-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre*

December 10-Phoenix, AZ-Crescent Ballroom*

December 11-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up Tavern*

December 12-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom*

December 13-San Francisco, CA-The Independent*

December 14-Lake Tahoe, NV-Crystal Bay Club Casino*

December 17-Lawrence, KS-The Bottleneck*

December 18-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's*

December 19-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall*

December 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*

December 22-Nashville, TN-The Basement East*

*with special guest Joel Paterson





