JAZZ AT THE LIGHTHOUSE SERIES Series Kicks Off With Veronica Swift And The Emmet Cohen Trio

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, is pleased to present its 2019-2020 season featuring world class artists from around the globe. On Stage At Kingsborough brings high caliber performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with a diverse roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming. This season marks the

10th anniversary season since Executive Director Anna Becker took the helm of On Stage At Kingsborough and brought a new artistic vision to the Performing Arts Center. This season, Becker has committed On Stage at Kingsborough to continue to present premier artists from around the globe in southern Brooklyn.

On October 11th, join the Veronica Swift and Emmet Cohen Trio as they perform songs from the Great American Songbook, including bebop and jazz age favorites. At age 25, Veronica Swift is recognized as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene. Swift grew up on tour with her jazz pianist father and jazz singer mother, appearing at venues like The Jazz Standard and Dizzy's Club. Since then, her passionate and intense vocals have thrilled audiences at Lincoln Center, where she appeared with Michael Feinstein, as well as headlining appearances at Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland.

In 2015, Swift won second place at the prestigious Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition and received the Downbeat Award for Outstanding Vocalist; in 2017, she was awarded Hot House's Best Rising Star Award. Swift's newest album Confessions featuring pianists Benny Green and Emmet Cohen, was released in August 2019.

The performance is part of The Jazz at the Lighthouse series, which presents intimate jazz performances in a modern lighthouse, featuring picturesque floor-to-ceiling views of the sea. Enjoy jazz, complete with wine and cheese in a relaxed nightclub setting.

This engagement of Veronica Swift is made possible through the Jazz Touring Network program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

"I am thrilled to celebrate my tenth season at On Stage At Kingsborough with what I think is one of our most exciting and awe-inspiring lineups yet. We are pleased to continue to expand our programming through partnerships with companies and artists from around the world. This year we will present a truly broad range of artists, from Siberian folk dance to Chinese circus and from tango to the best in jazz and cabaret. I am proud to continue our legacy of presenting exclusive Brooklyn engagements from one-of-a-kind, globally recognized performing artists" said Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage At Kingsborough.

