J-Felix Releases WHOLE AGAIN HOOLIGAN

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Newman, otherwise known as J-Felix, releases his sophomore album Whole Again Hooligan today via Tru Thoughts, a mix of his future blend of boogie, p-funk, disco, and soul.

Listen below!



Influenced by the musicianship of Roy Hargrove's The RH Factor, James Brown and George Clinton, Joe elaborates on the concept of the record: "My mum used to call me a hooligan when I was growing up which was probably quite accurate, but there's something about finishing a creative project as a musician that makes you feel whole again".



Whole Again Hooligan features a plethora of guest talent including Brighton producer El Train, vocal flair Jerry Clavier aka Sol Goodman, soul veteran and stellar DJ Emeson, and classically trained musician Afua. The records magic moments are catalyzed through a collaborative ethos, a skill honed on J-Felix's debut LP '101 Reasons'.



Gaining praise from tastemakers such as Julie Adenuga (Beats1), Phil Taggart (BBC Radio 1), Huey Morgan, Don Letts, Mary Anne Hobbs, Nemone and Lauren Laverne (BBC 6Music), and leading press support from the likes of NME, Clash, Mixmag, Bonafide and Jazzanova, Joe is constantly soaking up a mind-boggling array of influences - through touring internationally as Alice Russell and Swindle's guitarist, DJing at popular UK venues (holding residencies at Patterns, Brighton and Queen of Hoxton, London), hosting a radio show on 1BTN, and supporting the likes of Roy Ayers and George Clinton... through which J-Felix's penchant for all things funk has been perfected.



J-Felix is currently in the midst of his Whole Again Hooligan Tour which wraps in Margate at the Funk & Soul Weekender on May 29 (all dates below).



Tour Dates:

March 6 - Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

March 8 - London, UK @ Horse & Groom

March 13 - London, UK @ Horse & Groom

March 14 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

May 13 - Holborn, UK @ Pizza Express

May 29 - Margate, UK @ Funk & Soul Weekender





