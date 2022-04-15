Irish Talent Boku Announces Sophomore EP 'Sleep'

Burgeoning Irish talent Boku returns with his first release of 2022, "Daydreaming," a stunning slice of downtempo that directly follows the talent's critically acclaimed 2021s single, "Ephiphany."

The track doubles as the lead single off his forthcoming sophomore EP, Sleep, which is due for release next Friday, April 20th via Irish imprint Feel Good Lost. "Daydreaming" is available to stream now via Feel Good Lost.

Ian Ring - alias Boku - is a burgeoning Irish downtempo musician who has been actively releasing his own unique take on electronic dance music since August of 2019. The esteemed artist initially started out his career in the field as part of an electro-pop duo, Young Wonder, consisting of Ring and fellow Cork native Rachel Koeman.

His recent foray into the dance music landscape has seen him produce for artists the likes of Denise Chaila, Murli and God Knows at Narolane. Over time, he has garnered the attention of renowned entities in the industry, such as the labels he's released with Sony, Ultra Records, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music, in addition to support from BBC Radio 1.

Today, he releases "Daydreaming," the second track off his upcoming forthcoming 3-track EP, Sleep. The cut boasts an atmospherically entrancing quality that makes one feel as if they were endlessly wandering through their own mind. The piano and shimmering production elements evoke a sense of sheer awe, and provide an emotionally-charged aspect to the tune with ease. The contemplatively melancholic single is a prime addition to the EP, and sets the stage for the remaining songs.

Ian Ring has worked rather extensively with a variety of commercially successful artists, from his own Young Wonder project to indie artists, Talos and Daithí, with his productions receiving multiple Choice Music Prize nominations for the Irish Album of the Year. He's graced imprints ranging from Sony and Ultra Music to Universal, Warner, and more, seeing support from BBC Radio 1 and assorted media outlets. Ring debuted the Boku project in 2019, after the ending of a long-term relationship, deriving the moniker from a word meaning 'I'.

Listen to the new single here: