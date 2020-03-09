Iration Announces New Album COASTIN' & Summer Headlining Tour
Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has announced their seventh full-length studio album Coastin' will be released early Summer 2020 (date to be announced soon) and has also revealed their annual summer touring plans. In support of the new album, the Hawaiian-bred, California-based band will bring their Coastin' Summer Tour along the east coast and west coast this July and August with Tribal Seeds and more special guests to be announced. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 10th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. Visit www.irationmusic.com for all ticketing details.
"We are proud to announce that our newest album, Coastin', will be coming out this Summer," shares Iration. "We really love the songs and the overall vibe, and we can't wait for you to hear it. We are truly excited to play the new songs for you live as well. Along with the new record, we'll be heading back out on the road for the Coastin' Summer Tour with our good friends Tribal Seeds, and some other artists we can't wait to announce! Get your tickets ASAP and we'll see you this Summer as we go Coast to Coast bringing the good vibes to your town."
Kicking off July 9th in Atlanta, the East Coastin' leg of the tour will stop in St. Augustine, Asheville, Charlotte, Baltimore, New York City (July 24th at Pier 17), and Providence, among others, before wrapping July 26th in Asbury Park. The West Coastin' leg will commence August 14th in Fresno and make its way to Lake Tahoe, Boise, Spokane, Albuquerque, Irvine/Southern California (August 28th at FivePoint Amphitheatre), and Las Vegas, among others, before concluding August 30th in Iration's hometown of Santa Barbara.
First up this spring, Iration (Micah Pueschel [lead vocals/guitar], Adam Taylor [bass], Joe Dickens [drums], Cayson Peterson [keyboards], Micah Brown [guitar/vocals]) will bring their headlining Heatseekers Spring Tour, featuring special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers, to various cities including Austin, Houston, Dallas, Birmingham, Richmond, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago and Omaha from April 30th through May 17th. Iration will also make a return appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 24th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.
More details on Coastin' including pre-order link coming soon.
IRATION TOUR DATES
|Sunday, March 22
|St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival **
Heatseekers Spring Tour with special guests Hirie and The Ries Brothers
|Thursday, April 30
|Austin, TX @ Stubb's
|Friday, May 1
|Houston, TX @ House of Blues
|Saturday, May 2
|Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
|Sunday, May 3
|Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion
|Tuesday, May 5
|Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
|Thursday, May 7
|Richmond, VA @ The National
|Friday, May 8
|Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom
|Saturday, May 9
|Portland, ME @ Aura
|Sunday, May 10
|Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
|Wednesday, May 13
|New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
|Thursday, May 14
|Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+
|Friday, May 15
|Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
|Saturday, May 16
|Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
|Sunday, May 17
|Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
|Sunday, May 24
|Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley **
Coastin' Summer Tour with special guests Tribal Seeds and more TBA
|Thursday, July 9
|Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
|Friday, July 10
|St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|Saturday, July 11
|Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
|Sunday, July 12
|Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Beach Riverfront Park
|Wednesday, July 15
|Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
|Thursday, July 16
|North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
|Friday, July 17
|Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
|Saturday, July 18
|Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
|Sunday, July 19
|Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Thursday, July 23
|Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion
|Friday, July 24
|New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
|Saturday, July 25
|East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
|Sunday, July 26
|Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
|Friday, August 14
|Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park
|Sunday, August 16
|Lake Tahoe, NV @ MontBleu Resort & Casino
|Wednesday, August 19
|Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
|Friday, August 21
|Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront
|Saturday, August 22
|Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
|Sunday, August 23
|Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
|Wednesday, August 26
|Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo
|Thursday, August 27
|Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
|Friday, August 28
|Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Saturday, August 29
|Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach
|Sunday, August 30
|Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
** indicates festival appearance
+ indicates HIRIE not on the lineup