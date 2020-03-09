Iration Announces New Album COASTIN' & Summer Headlining Tour

Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has announced their seventh full-length studio album Coastin' will be released early Summer 2020 (date to be announced soon) and has also revealed their annual summer touring plans. In support of the new album, the Hawaiian-bred, California-based band will bring their Coastin' Summer Tour along the east coast and west coast this July and August with Tribal Seeds and more special guests to be announced. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 10th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. Visit www.irationmusic.com for all ticketing details.

"We are proud to announce that our newest album, Coastin', will be coming out this Summer," shares Iration. "We really love the songs and the overall vibe, and we can't wait for you to hear it. We are truly excited to play the new songs for you live as well. Along with the new record, we'll be heading back out on the road for the Coastin' Summer Tour with our good friends Tribal Seeds, and some other artists we can't wait to announce! Get your tickets ASAP and we'll see you this Summer as we go Coast to Coast bringing the good vibes to your town."

Kicking off July 9th in Atlanta, the East Coastin' leg of the tour will stop in St. Augustine, Asheville, Charlotte, Baltimore, New York City (July 24th at Pier 17), and Providence, among others, before wrapping July 26th in Asbury Park. The West Coastin' leg will commence August 14th in Fresno and make its way to Lake Tahoe, Boise, Spokane, Albuquerque, Irvine/Southern California (August 28th at FivePoint Amphitheatre), and Las Vegas, among others, before concluding August 30th in Iration's hometown of Santa Barbara.

First up this spring, Iration (Micah Pueschel [lead vocals/guitar], Adam Taylor [bass], Joe Dickens [drums], Cayson Peterson [keyboards], Micah Brown [guitar/vocals]) will bring their headlining Heatseekers Spring Tour, featuring special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers, to various cities including Austin, Houston, Dallas, Birmingham, Richmond, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago and Omaha from April 30th through May 17th. Iration will also make a return appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 24th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

More details on Coastin' including pre-order link coming soon.

IRATION TOUR DATES

Sunday, March 22 St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival **

Heatseekers Spring Tour with special guests Hirie and The Ries Brothers

Thursday, April 30 Austin, TX @ Stubb's
Friday, May 1 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Saturday, May 2 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
Sunday, May 3 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion
Tuesday, May 5 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Thursday, May 7 Richmond, VA @ The National
Friday, May 8 Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom
Saturday, May 9 Portland, ME @ Aura
Sunday, May 10 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Wednesday, May 13 New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
Thursday, May 14 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+
Friday, May 15 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
Saturday, May 16 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
Sunday, May 17 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Sunday, May 24 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley **

Coastin' Summer Tour with special guests Tribal Seeds and more TBA

Thursday, July 9 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
Friday, July 10 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 11 Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Sunday, July 12 Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Beach Riverfront Park
Wednesday, July 15 Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
Thursday, July 16 North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
Friday, July 17 Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Saturday, July 18 Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Sunday, July 19 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 23 Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion
Friday, July 24 New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
Saturday, July 25 East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
Sunday, July 26 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
Friday, August 14 Fresno, CA @ Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park
Sunday, August 16 Lake Tahoe, NV @ MontBleu Resort & Casino
Wednesday, August 19 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Friday, August 21 Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront
Saturday, August 22 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
Sunday, August 23 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
Wednesday, August 26 Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo
Thursday, August 27 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Friday, August 28 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 29 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach
Sunday, August 30 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

** indicates festival appearance

+ indicates HIRIE not on the lineup



