Inkswel & The Snaglepuss Drop 'Everything' Featuring Dudley Perkins

On Friday, Australian producer & DJ Inkswel will release his new project The Snaglepuss: Chasing Infinity, a concept LP with a star-studded guest list that takes us on a stylistic journey from hiphop and g-funk to up tempo broken beat, boogie and house.

With guests including Talib Kweli, Amp Fiddler, Steve Spacek, Lee Scratch Perry, Kylie Auldist and more, the album describes a cosmic quest for a new galactic home, searching for a better place and stopping on every dancefloor on the way.

Today, ahead of its release, he's sharing a final preview with "Everything" ft. Dudley Perkins. A breezy slice of 90's era hip hop buoyed by a sun-soaked loop of acoustic guitars and boom-bap beat, the music belies Perkins' musings on police brutality and income inequality on a planet in decline. Accompanying the release today is a remix by legendary UK producer and DJ, Mr. Scruff.

The album kicks off with a nod to Inkswel's musical roots, golden era hip hop. "Let It Grow" features the legendary Talib Kweli, supported by Erin Buku and Baba Israel. Next up, staying in the hiphop lane, is today's release "Everything" featuring Dudley Perkins, followed by the spacey stylings of "Mystical Magic" featuring Lee Scratch Perry and Elf Tranzporter and then "Butterflies" featuring Steve Spacek.

From there, the album turns up the tempo and the heat with the bouncy roller disco jam "New Day" featuring Melbourne legends Kylie Auldist and N'fa Jones and the title track which features UK Soul luminary Oliver Night on vocals. Amp Fiddler jumps on organ and vocal duties on "How I Feel" and Kaidi Tatham steps up on keys for "Cosmic Love Affair" featuring the princely vibe of Erik Rico and contributes again to the instrumental cut "Intergalactic Bboy Anthem." The album is rounded out by remixes from UK legend Mr. Scruff, Detroit don DJ Dez Andrès, and Adelaide's Funkwig.

Adelaide born and raised Inkswel (aka Jules Habib) has spent much of the last two decades in the Northern Hemisphere DJing every party and club from Rhythm Section in London to Output in New York and released music on BBE, Atjazz, Sonar Kollektiv, Tokyo Dawn and Motor City Wine. He's produced tracks for artists like Pugz Atoms & Georgia Anne Muldrow and remixed artists including Amp Fiddler and Dez Andrez.

On the Snaglepuss material, he's taken a more collaborative approach and much of this record was co-created with bassist Stephen Lane, Sloth on horns, UK broken beat royalty Kaidi Tatham and Inkswel's wife and musical partner Erin Buku. Inkswel and the team's genre bending productions draw influence from P Funk, 80s Pop, Boogie Funk, Classic 90s Hip hop and Contemporary Soul stitching it all together into a seamless multicolored package.