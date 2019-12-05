In The Valley Below Release Digital HD of Their Motion Picture THE PINK CHATEAU

Fresh off a performance at this year's Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, Michigan duo In The Valley Below has released a digital HD version of their motion picture The Pink Chateau via Amazon. The cinematic companion to In The Valley Below's sophomore album, released this spring on Bright Antenna Records, The Pink Chateau' was written and co-directed by Angela Gail. The film was an official selection at this year's Newport Beach Film Festival, with Gail and partner Jeffrey Jacob performing the songs live in front of the film during a two-week tour of Alamo Drafthouses across the U.S.



Discussing having the film now widely available via Amazon, Gail stated: We're so excited that our album movie 'The Pink Chateau' is available for everyone to stream or buy on Amazon. Just last year we were filming here in Michigan! We wanted to offer a unique way for our fans to listen to our record. So we created this dreamy, sexy, 70s inspired art film to accompany the music. It was also a fun creative challenge for us.



'The Pink Chateau' is the story of a young woman who follows a beautiful stranger into the countryside. What unfolds is a series of sensual and intimate tales in the form of a silent film set to the music of In The Valley Below's music. A dreamlike diorama of interconnected musical vignettes inspired by vintage French erotica and the faded colors of 1970s films, each song on The Pink Chateau serves as a portal through which the film's enigmatic female protagonist confronts her most deep-seated desires.



The idea to make a film for the album came from novelist/film director and head of Bright Antenna, Tiffanie Debartolo, who gave Gail the full freedom and confidence to write and direct the film. Gail adds, I had previously directed music videos, but the logistics of organizing a feature film shoot were new to me. I brought on a filmmaker friend and colleague, Marcos Efron, to team up with and help me take this from vision to reality. It was also important for us to be inclusive with our cast and crew. We made every effort to include women, persons of color, and LGBTQ, creating a much richer atmosphere on set and on screen.





Related Articles View More Music Stories