Huun-Huur-Tu, Carmen Rizzo and Dhani Harrison Collaborate on New Album 'Dreamers in the Field'

Dark Horse Records has announced the release of Dreamers In The Field, the first-ever collaboration between Huun-Huur-Tu, Carmen Rizzo and Dhani Harrison.

Mastered by Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon, George Harrison), Dreamers In The Field is now available for streaming everywhere while a very special, limited edition clear vinyl pressing is being released exclusively for Record Store Day on April 20.

Dreamers In The Field blends Huun-Huur-Tu’s trademark throat singing and traditional Tuvan instruments with the modern production and instrumentation from 2x Grammy-nominated producer and musician Carmen Rizzo (Seal, Alanis Morissette, Coldplay) and Grammy-Award winning musician Dhani Harrison. Recorded all over the world – from Los Angeles to Europe and Russia to Dhani’s very own F.P.S.H.O.T. Studios in Henley-on-Thames, UK – this beautiful album is mesmerising from start to finish.

"This album is more than just a collaboration for us,” explains Huun-Huur-Tu’s Radik Tyulyush. “It brings us to a crossroads of many different styles, rhythms and languages. Carmen and Dhani, together with Huun-Huur-Tu, have created something beyond mere collaboration; it is a celebration of beauty, harmony, love and kindness. Words are not necessary; you just need to listen and experience the journey of Dreamers In The Field to see how beautiful and diverse Mother Earth is with us."

"This is my third album collaborating with Huun-Huur-Tu,” reflects Carmen Rizzo. “We wanted to do something different and challenging and adding my dear friend Dhani to this journey made it complete. What Dhani brought was more than just his musical talents; his passion and knowledge for ethnic and indigenous music from all over the globe speak for themselves. When we started to record, everything fell into place organically. We wanted this album to take the listener on a mesmerising journey of beauty until the end.”

“It is extremely difficult for me to explain in so few words what Huun-Huur-Tu means to me on a musical, let alone, a spiritual level,” explains Dhani Harrison. “The discovery of their catalogue changed my life permanently not only in the direction of the music I make but inwardly too, in the type of frequencies I wish to let into my system from now onwards. The amount of time I have spent listening to these master musicians since I first discovered their work probably exceeds all other music combined. I genuinely believe that our introduction was a divine gift that is given to very few and I will forever cherish the trust that has been bestowed upon me in letting me be a part of their magical musical journey. For those of you who are unfamiliar with their work, I hope that this record can serve as a jump-off point from which to dive into the infinite resounding love frequency that permeates their entire catalogue.”

About Huun-Huur-Tu

Huun-Huur-Tu is a music group from Tuva, a Russian Federation republic situated on the Mongolian border. The most distinctive characteristic of the band’s music is throat singing, in which the singers sing both the note (drone) and the drone’s overtone(s), thus producing two or three notes simultaneously. The overtone may sound like a flute, whistle or bird but is actually solely a product of the human voice. The group primarily uses native Tuvan instruments such as the igil, khomus (Tuvan jaw harp), doshpuluur, and dünggür (shaman drum). However, in recent years, the group has begun to selectively incorporate Western instruments, such as the guitar. While the thrust of Huun-Huur-Tu’s music is fundamentally indigenous Tuvan folk music, they also experiment with incorporating not only Western instruments but electronic music as well.

About Carmen Rizzo

Carmen Rizzo is a producer, engineer and artist from Los Angeles who’s now based in Prague, Czech Republic. He has an eclectic list of credits ranging from Seal, Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Robbie Robertson, Paul Oakenfold, Dido, AR Rahman, Pete Townshend, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Anoushka Shankar to Niyaz. As a composer, he has scored films for Oscar-nominated director Michael Apted, Stanley Brooks and scored on “Uncharted 2” for Sony PlayStation. While working alongside fellow distinguished producers Trevor Horn, David Foster, Don Was, Richard Perry and Rob Cavallo, Carmen has lectured all over the world, including on his own TED X talk in the U.S..

About Dhani Harrison

A two-time Grammy-winner, Dhani Harrison originally stepped onto the global stage with his band thenewno2 where he first earned critical acclaim for his innovative sound and approach with performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on multiple late night TV shows. However, it was as a solo artist that Dhani truly demonstrated his creative autonomy. 2017’s IN///PARALLEL served as a testament to his evolution as a musician, which was followed up with his latest critically acclaimed solo album, INNERSTANDING. Dhani is also known for scoring film and TV projects as well as collaborating with an array of diverse artists including Wu-Tang Clan, UNKLE, John McLaughlin, Annie Lennox, Pearl Jam, Nitin Sawhney, Perry Farrell, Prince, Regina Spektor and Fistful of Mercy (alongside Ben Harper and Joseph Arthur). Since his 2013 debut as a composer on Richard La Gravenese’s Beautiful Creatures, Dhani has gone on to score the Sundance Award- winning MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A., for which he and his scoring partner Paul Hicks received an International Documentary Association (IDA) Award nomination for “Best Music Score Award.” Additional scores include R.Z.A.’s Cut Throat City, Obey Giant – The Story of Shepard Fairey, Amazon’s original series “Good Girls Revolt,” Showtime’s “White Famous,” and the lauded HBO docuseries, The Case Against Adnan Syed.

DREAMERS IN THE FIELD TRACKLIST

1. Dreamers In The Field

2. Remembering Ulatay River

3. Boidus

4. Song Of The Caravan Rider

5. Kaiglo Prayer

6. Land Of My Mother

7. Mazhalyk