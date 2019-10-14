Hungry Music Returns To ADE For Sold-Out Label Showcase

French electronic imprint Hungry Music returns to Amsterdam Dance Event this month for a sold-out label showcase at the city's WesterUnie venue on 17th October linking up with infamous Dutch promoters Pleinvrees, responsible for hosting some of the best parties across the Netherlands and mysterious French techno imprint, Sinners.

The party will be headlined by the four Hungry Music mainstays, Worakls, Joachim Pastor, N'to and Joris Delacroix, who will all be performing live. They will be joined by two special guests in the form of Stuttgart-based DJ and producer Konstantin Sibold and Berlin artist Kevin de Vries, while Abe, Mees Salome, Tunnelvisions, Elska, Mark Hoffen, Aalson, Mohn, Beswerida and Max Morel B2B Eddie Amore complete the lineup.

Taking place at the three-room WesterUnie, a raw, industrial nightclub located in a former gasworks turned thriving cultural hotspot, the star-studded affair comes in collaboration with Hungry Music's 'alter-ego' emergent techno label Sinners and dutch promoter Pleinvrees. It also marks the Dutch leg of the 'Worakls Orchestra' tour kicking off with an already sold out show on 8th February, with the Frenchman taking on further dates in Geneva, Paris, Luxembourg and more.

A sold-out, three-room party featuring some of the most respected names in electronic music, the Hungry Music showcase looks poised to be one of the highlights of ADE 2019.





