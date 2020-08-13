Hudson Valley Jazz Festival Announces Lineup

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

August 13-16 is the 11th season for The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival. These are extraordinary times and it has given rise to creative solutions from artists. There will be fewer shows and all will either take place outside, streamed indoor or both. Performances are designed with the safety of smaller audiences and the musicians in mind.

No doubt there are other jazz artists presenting their work during these 4 days, but for this season here's what has been worked out.

Thurs. Aug. 13:

4:30 Music for Humanity Presents Rave Tesar, Rick Savage & Lew Scott, 6 Howland St. Chester

6 PM Neil Alexander Presents Supercluster. (See Facebook link for details) Home concert by invite and live stream.

7:30pm - Joe Lovano & Bob Meyer "Two as One" at The Falcon Outdoor Stage. THE FALCON LINK FOR INFO ON TICKETS, ETC.

Fri. Aug. 14:

5 PM: The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival and The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce presents Mike Jackson& Friends. Kay Road Pine Island Park. Free outdoor show.

7 PM: The Bob Meyer Trio

Dan Blake, tenor and soprano sax

Bryan Copeland, bass

Bob Meyer, drums & cymbals

FINO 1 Baltic Place

Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

7 PM: The Falcon Presents K. J. Denhert

Sat. Aug 15:

4 PM: Beyond Jazz, an improvisational journey

The Hudson Valley Jazz Ensemble - Info by invitation, email for invite.

5 PM: AZULADO at Kings Court Brewing Co. 5 PM Poughkeepsie, (Facebook link)

Sun. Aug. 16:

2 PM: Jennie's Jazz Trio at Palaia Winery



4PM: Jazz at Orange County Hops,

Robert Kopec, Joe Vincent Tranchina, Jon Leonard, Eric Person

