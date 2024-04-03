Hood Rats Release New LP on Dirt Cult Records Ahead Of Tour Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Montreal punks, Hood Rats, recently announced that their upcoming LP will be released by Dirt Cult Records on April 5th and they will be hitting the road on April 4th to celebrate. You can listen to the new album now and check out the new video for "F*** The Police"!

Listen: "Crime, Hysteria, & Useless Information

Hood Rats are a punk band from Montreal. They've been kicking around since 2017 and have released various singles and demos since. This is their debut full-length. Fast and furious punk rock that falls somewhere between French Oi and no frill garage rock.

Tour Dates:

4/4 : Government Center in Pittsburgh, PA

With Big Baby, Misdeeds

4/5: Outer Limits Lounge in Detroit, MI

With Hayley and the Crushers, Dear Darkness, Dead Surf

4/6: Livewire Lounge in Chicago, IL

With La Armada, Lengua Salvage, Maharaja

4/7: Longshot DIY / Indianapolis, IN

With CML, Old Poet, Big Guy

4/8: Motr Pub in Cincinnati, OH

With Badman

4/9: Westside Bowl / Youngstown, OH

With Fear Of Dancing

4/10: The Crown / Baltimore, MD

With Star Carr, Fear Of God

4/11: Haus of Yarga / Philadelphia, PA

With Trash Knife, Soji, Wldhrt

4/12: Saltys Beach Bar / New Jersey

With Intimidation, The Stress, F.T.S

4/13: Otto’s Shrunken Head/ NYC, NY

With Peace Sign

4/14: Gold Sounds/ NYC, NY

With Spite Fuxx