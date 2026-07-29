SHUFFLE KNIGHTS Share New Single The Pick Up With Music Video

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SHUFFLE KNIGHTS, a rock collective from Sweden, has released a new single titled The Pick Up, accompanied by an official music video, according to an announcement distributed by Freeman Promotions.

Today, 18-piece Swedish rock collective SHUFFLE KNIGHTS are proud to share their new single, 'The Pick Up!' The track is off their recently released album, 'Yellow,' out now via Wild Kingdom / Sound Pollution.

'The Pick Up,' and its accompanying music video, tracks a life-changing encounter at an everyday bar on the border between dreams and reality, where the regular's loneliness and despair turn into hope and transformative love.

ABOUT SHUFFLE KNIGHTS

A grand collective of traveling lifestyle musicians, SHUFFLE KNIGHTS brings together an extraordinary assembly of performers whose individual careers have taken them from jazz clubs and symphony orchestras to massive rock festivals and global arena tours.

Collectively, the band's members have collaborated with an astonishing list of artists and institutions including Taylor Swift, CeeLo Green, Robyn, Ariana Grande, Per Gessle, Ian Hunter, Peter Bjorn and John, Celine Dion, Mike Stern, Yusuf Islam, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, and Loreen, among countless others.

Born and sculpted without restraint during the confined years of the pandemic, 'Yellow' delivers thirteen 'maxed out' original songs fueled by the spirit of icons like Leon Russell, Nina Simone, Lou Reed, and Funkadelic. The result is an ambitious, progressive R&B experience overflowing with heavy swing, poetic grit, fearless arrangements, and larger-than-life musicality.

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