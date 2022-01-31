Highwind Releases New Single 'Fine For You'

Highwind (NJ) are diving into 2022 with a new band member and a new single! The two piece released their bedroom-pop inspired track 'Fine For You' everywhere today.

"Fine For You'' was written during a time where I wasn't sure of what to do next. It was written out of anxiousness from not feeling like I'm working hard enough, and wanting to feel like I'm good enough. This song also marks a huge pivot in sound for Highwind. This song, both lyrically and sonically, is a big change in the direction of Highwind, and I couldn't think of a better song to showcase the new chapter of this project," says Chris Russo.

Highwind is the pop-rock passion project of New Jersey singer-songwriter, Chris Russo and drummer, Dan Smith. Highwind's aim as a pop-rock act is to tell an honest, relatable story by means of catchy hooks, colorful guitar parts, and infectious rhythms.

After working with producers such as Adam Cichocki (Kaonashi, Soul Blind, Gatherers, Like Pacific, and more) and Connor Hanson (Halogens, Mandancing, Latewaves, and more), as well as performing with acts such as Young Culture, Homesafe, Handguns, and Shallow Pools, Highwind is ready to take their stories to your stereo and to your stage.

Watch the new music video here: