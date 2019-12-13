Highway Women Announce Pre-Order of New Single 'God Made Me Right'

The Highway Women released a pre-order today for their `new single "God Made Me Right" available on iTunes, Google Play & Amazon. The single will release on January 10th, 2020 along with a music video. The single features Highway Women, Kristen Kae, Drew Haley, Heather Harper & Amanda Pruitt. The Highway Women continue to showcase their passion, mission and talent with a song that delivers a powerful, positive & uplifting message for women and girls everywhere.



God Made Me Right is a message of truth. No matter your age, heritage, size or background, you are all beautiful. Highway Woman, Amanda Pruitt shares, " I love the song because of the honesty behind it. We are all different but we are all made just right."



God Made Me Right was written & produced by Justine Blazer who is an integrel member of our development team. "I wrote the song in approximately ten minutes. I submitted it to their label thinking, "here goes nothing". I am so grateful to The Highway Women for bringing this song to life. It is about celebrating all forms of beauty, shapes, skin colors and sizes because we are made right!!" - Justine Blazer



Highway Women Owner, Jill Pavel said, "To the entire Highway Women family, this is not just another single, this was a labor of love. It is our love song to the girls and women who follow The Highway Women. The media and social media puts an enormous amount of pressure on young girls to look airbrushed, flawless and perfect. Our last single "Stand Up and Fight" was about going after your dream without fear. Our goal with this single is to inspire young women to value themselves and their worth everytime they look in the mirror. We are excited for the world to hear and see our vision come to life."



The amazing vocal talents of each band member of the Highway Women is unique and showcases how true beauty, strength, talent in diversity can come together in beautiful harmony. Highway Woman Drew Haley says, "When we love and accept ourselves we are more loving and accepting of others. This song is about celebrating our differences and what makes us unique and beautiful in every way! I hope every woman and girl out there who hears our song feels empowered."

Album Art Photo Credit: Daniel Gonzalez





