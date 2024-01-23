Hermanos Gutiérrez Announce May Tour & Biggest Headlining Shows To Date At NYC's BK Steel + Nashville's Ryan

Hermanos Gutiérrez — the sibling duo revered for their questing songs and telepathic guitar interplay — announce ten new Spring tour dates marking their biggest headlining shows to date.

Following already announced debut performances at Big Ears and Coachella, the brothers will embark on a May run with stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and NYC's Brooklyn Steel, and more. See below for a full list.

Tickets for their headline tour are on sale this Friday, January 26th at 10am Local Time: https://www.hermanosgutierrez.ch/tour

Just last month Hermanos Gutiérrez released the single “Blood Milk Moon”, a spacious and spectral tune that was hailed by WNYC as "night music that is somehow not dark” and named to UPROXX's Best New Indie list, with FLOOD saying that the song “takes themes of old Western standards and flips them with a delightful retro-modern twist."

Watch the video for “Blood Milk Moon” directed by Ali:

“Blood Milk Moon” represents the group's first new music since 2022's El Bueno Y El Malo, their acclaimed and mythic debut for Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound that Rolling Stone praised for “shimmering with hallucinogenic energy”, Variety called “the kind of album you can put on and leave on all day” and NPR named one of the Top Latin Albums of the Year.

It led to a NPR Tiny Desk and KEXP Studio Sessions, plus performances on center stages of Newport Folk, Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, and the Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony where they were nominated for Album of the Year.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

March 16 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

March 17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

March 19 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

March 20 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC

March 21 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

March 22 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

March 24 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

April 14 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 21 - Coachella - Indio, CA

MAY HEADLINE TOUR

May 7 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

May 8 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

May 9 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

May 11 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

May 12 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

May 13 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

May 14 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

May 16 - SalleWilfrid-Pelletier - Montreal, QC

May 17 - Royale - Boston, MA

May 18 - Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY