Heavy Gus Share New Single 'Still to Be' Ahead of Debut Album

California-based indie/rock trio Heavy Gus shared their new single "Still to Be" along with the accompanying music video.

The latest track to be released from their debut album Notions (out August 5th via BMG Records), the infectious song finds beauty everywhere it looks. The band stated, "'Still to Be' is about the roller coaster of falling in love and staying there. It's an apocalyptic ode to dying hand in hand presented as a summertime love song."

"Still to Be" follows the release of the high energy single "Weird Sad Symbol," that Under The Radar called "genuine live-wire indie rock sound." The long-distance-love-song "Dinner For Breakfast" is also out now along with the group's psychedelic-tinged debut track "Do We Have To Talk?"

Formed in the high desert town of Bishop, CA, Heavy Gus is led by singer, songwriter, guitarist Dorota Szuta along with multi-instrumentalist Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers and percussionist Ryan Dobrowski of Blind Pilot.

The band took shape during the pandemic when couple Uvlang and Szuta (a marine scientist who also has a background in music playing with Laura Gibson and Gill Landry) took a socially distanced road trip to Nashville - picking up Dobrowski in Colorado along the way - to record at The Creative Workshop. The resulting collection of songs blur the lines between grungy garage band fare, hazy desert surf, and dreamy, sun-soaked indie rock.

Their debut offering calls to mind everything from Meat Puppets and The Breeders to Yo La Tengo and Acetone in its artful balance of hope and fatalism, loneliness and desire, strength and vulnerability. While all three bandmates came to Heavy Gus from very different worlds, they fit together like puzzle pieces, bound by the kind of love and trust that can only grow from years of deep kinship. Notions was engineered and mixed by Parker Cason (Margo Price, All Them Witches, Coin) and mastered by Pete Lyman (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).

Watch the new music video here: