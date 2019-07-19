Haunt The Woods Share Immersive New Single AMETHYST

Ambient Cornish rock band Haunt The Woods have shared their new single, the beautifully atmospheric 'Amethyst', ahead of their headline show at London's Old Blue Last on September 10th.



Driving guitars propel the track into expansive verses and explosive choruses, underpinning singer Jonathan Stafford's expressive vocals, reminiscent of Thom Yorke and Jeff Buckley.



"This was a song that really evolved in our time with Peter Miles at Middle Farm Studios, tucked away from the world surrounded by nature," say the band. "We're most at home when we throw a song into the mixer and challenge its structure and components. It spans a few different styles and while the lyrics are at times depressing, it feels euphoric in so many ways."

Listen on your preferred platform.



Blending sounds from alternative, prog, folk and pop and channelling influences from the likes of Pink Floyd, Muse, Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver, Haunt The Woods have crafted a distinctive sound, glistening with ambient swells and underpinned by expressive rhythms and masterly songwriting.



The band released two EPs, The Line and Circle last year, and have performed at festivals including Glastonbury, Boardmasters and Port Elliot, as well as selling out a bi-monthly residency at Plymouth Barbican Theatre, and headlining Plymouth Pavilions 'Introduces' showcase.



The band have also performed a sold-out show at London's St Pancras Old Church and supported a range of artists from the likes of Sunset Sons to KT Tunstall. Tickets for their headline show at London's Old Blue Last on the 10th September are available here.





