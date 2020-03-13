Haska Drop Debut Single 'Madan'

Exciting new DJ and producer duo Haska have unleashed their debut single 'Madan' on via Polydor.

Listen below!



Centered around infectious vocals of Afropop singer-songwriter Salif Keita, 'Madan' sees Haska weave signature rhythms with dark synths and pulsating bass to bring this classic vocal to a whole new generation.



The original track, a collaboration between Keita and French icon Martin Solveig, was released in 2003, quickly becoming a firm part of the global dance culture psyche and being used in sets and records by the likes of Black Coffee, Sander Van Doorn and Klangkarussell.



The release marks the start of an exciting journey for Haska, a duo who are poised to release a slex of innovative new music across 2020 and beyond.



Marking the first time Salif Keita's original vocal has been freely used in all its glory, the world is set to fall in love with 'Madan' all over again.





Related Articles View More Music Stories