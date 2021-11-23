Harry Hudson to Join Justin Bieber's 2022 Justice World Tour

Over the weekend, Harry Hudson celebrated the one-year anniversary of his sophomore album, Hey, I'm Here For You (out now via MSFTS/Roc Nation), which has received support from Rolling Stone, MTV, Variety, Cosmopolitan, The Cut, American Songwriter, and Earmilk among others and added to his more than 210 million global streams, as Harry speaks to being grateful for every moment, living life to its fullest potential, and approaching each day with courage, hope, and love.

Commemorating the album, Harry has released a brand-new merch bundle which features a signed Hey, I'm Here For You blue and white marble vinyl, best-selling 'Be Kind' hoodie, tote, and lighter. Quantities are limited and are available for purchase here.

Next summer, Harry will support Justin Bieber on select U.S. and Canada dates of his 2022 Justice World Tour, bringing Hey, I'm Here For You to fans for the first time since its release. The tour will include two back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 13th and 14th along with stops in Detroit, Toronto, Washington, D.C., Uncasville, Boston, and Milwaukee. Full routing below.

Hey, I'm Here For You is a phrase Harry uses often as a reminder to love and accept the man in the mirror so that he can be there for himself and in turn be there for others during their struggles. A powerful display of Harry's artistry, showcasing his vocal technique, musicality and vision, Hey, I'm Here For You features collaborations with Jaden on "Just Slide" and an appearance in "Mad Enough," Astrid S on "Closing Doors," as well as producers Mike Dean (Kanye West, Travis Scott, Madonna), Jess Jackson (Kanye West, Pop Smoke), Blake Slatkin (The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, Benny Blanco), and more. Additionally, the album also includes standout tracks "Take My Time," "I Feel Amazing," "Cut Me Down," "Give Up On Us," and "Let Me."

Earlier this year Harry announced the completion of the first Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which was funded by friend Kylie Jenner who made a $500,000 donation in Harry's honor, along with additional funds from Teen Cancer America.

A steadfast believer in using his voice to help others and an ambassador for Teen Cancer America, Harry led the charge on the lounge to provide adolescent and young adults undergoing cancer treatment with a comfortable space to pursue their passions. Inspired by his own passion for music which helped him not just survive but thrive during his personal battle and recovery from cancer, the state-of-the-art lounge is a fun and creative sanctuary located on the sixth floor of the Children's Hospital, offering electronic equipment including video games and a big screen television, a selection of movies and streaming capabilities, a meditation room, and more.

Tour Dates

June 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 7 - Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

June 8 - Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

June 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 18 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 20 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds