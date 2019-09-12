Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Daily Schedule Released

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, proud to be returning to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on October 4-6 for its 19th year, has just released its much anticipated daily lineup. Plan your schedule now via the HSB app.

HSB organizers appreciate and acknowledge the feedback given after last week's security changes. A few helpful updates are listed below. Again, we appreciate your help as we improve our policies to make this a safe and enjoyable event for all.

HSB is listening to you:

ADA parking has been moved to accommodate the extra foot traffic at JFK Drive and Transverse Drive. Click here for a map.

Prescribed medication or infant care may be brought in through one of the four entrances in a small, soft sided cooler. All items are subject to search.

If you require a taller chair, do bring a size that suits your needs. Please be considerate and mindful of the neighbors around you.

Collapsible wagons are allowed. Kegs are not allowed per park rules.

Please note that in addition to the four entrances, there will be staffed and clearly labeled emergency exits throughout the festival grounds. Please make note of these emergency exits when entering.

Attendees are allowed to bring more than one clear bag. We again ask for your consideration of others when packing as multiple bags will slow the process of entering.

Expect an increased police and K9 presence around the perimeter and at all four entrances.

Please visit HSB's website for details regarding what can and can not be brought in, where to enter and exit, and our complete list of artists for 2019. HSB organizers would also like to remind our music-loving community that while major logistical changes have been made to the perimeter, once inside the festival grounds, the spirit of HSB will remain. For the past 19 years, our free weekend of music has promoted tolerance amongst us and kindness to strangers. We love our fans, and appreciate that you've always been supportive of the changes we've brought in over the years. This year, we ask that you bring extra patience and compassion with you and assist with the necessary efforts of our staff, volunteers, security, and law enforcement.

The mission of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is to carry forward the wish of Warren Hellman and his family to make a gift to the people of San Francisco and the world of a free annual outdoor music festival that features and celebrates American "roots" music and its many outgrowths, and in doing so fosters joy, creativity, freedom, peace, collaboration, love of music, mutual respect, and spiritual community.





