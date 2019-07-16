HarborLights Unveil Details For LP ISOLATION RITUAL

The newest addition to the ever-evolving Deathwish Inc. roster, New England natives HarborLights are thrilled to announce their debut LP for the label. Titled Isolation Ritual, the album will be released on September 13th and today the band has premiered the album's second single, "From Virtue (Sacrament)."

Since their formation about 8 years ago, HarborLights have released two split EPs and their powerful debut album Under the Spreading Chestnut Tree (2017). At one of their local shows, with now labelmates Birds In Row, HarborLights' explosive performance garnered attention from the Deathwish staffers in attendance. A friendship was forged, and now the band's debut album for the label is ready for the world.

Listen to "From Virtue (Sacrament)" now:

Isolation Ritual was recorded by Mike Moschetto (NPR) at The Record Co. and Zach Weeks at God City Studios (who also handled mastering duties on the album). This 10-song LP perfectly balances delicate melodies with dirge and discordance; their dynamic repertoire impressively shines on this sophomore full-length. HarborLights will be on tour this July and August in anticipation of the Isolation Ritual release. The band's live performances are not to be missed; they create a space that is personable and palpable, and it's apparent that the 4 members possess the same goal: connecting with others and bringing people together.

Pre-order HarborLights' Isolation Ritual LP here. More information to surface soon.

HarborLights - on tour:

July 18 Fayetteville, NC @ The Drunk Horse Pub

July 19 Decatur, GA @ East Arcanum Studio

July 20 Fort Payne, AL @ Lucky Sound Studio

July 21 Lafayette, LA @ The Freetown Boom Boom Room

July 22 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

July 23 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

July 24 San Antonio, TX @ Limelight

July 25 Norman, OK @ The Deli

July 26 Grand Island, NE @ Hear Grand Island

July 27 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

July 28 Murfreesboro, TN @ Media Rerun

July 29 Louisville, KY @ The Mag Bar

July 30 Detroit, MI @ 510 Building

July 31 Chicago, IL @ Burlington Bar

August 1 Muncie, IN @ Be Here Now

August 2 Cleveland, OH @ Plymouth House

August 3 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

September 21 Revere, MA @ Sammy's Patio **record release show**





