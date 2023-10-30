Hannah Wicklund Releases New Single 'Hell in the Hallway'

The track is taken from her forthcoming album The Prize out January 12th via Flatiron Recordings.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Hannah Wicklund has released her brand new single ‘Hell In The Hallway’, the haunting new single taken from her forthcoming album The Prize out January 12th via Flatiron Recordings.

Written by Hannah Wicklund and Stevie Aiello (of 30 Seconds to Mars), ‘Hell In The Hallway', tells a story of perseverance and strength through defying the twisted whispers spoken by snakes. When one door closes, another one opens, but there's always Hell in the Hallway.

On forthcoming album The Prize, soaring melodies sail above shout-along choruses. The songs were hashed out slowly, growing up together like siblings. Born for the most part in Wicklund’s childhood home, they matured across the country during a bit of a wander. The Prize is a beautiful representation of what raw feminine power and determination look, feel, and sound like.

Hannah is joined on the record by Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet, who has produced the album and plays bass, keys and organ on the record. They are also accompanied by Daniel Wagner of Greta Van Fleet on drums.

Hannah Wicklund is a multimedia creative who moves between visual art and music effortlessly, truly bringing the world of The Prize to life. Each song on the record has an accompanying large scale oil painting, depicting a unique scene for each song, but all taking place within the same setting- a castle floating on a cloud. 

Both the music of The Prize and its visual components deal broadly with the transition into womanhood. Yet while for Wicklund the baton was truly passed with the completion of this album, it speaks to the universal sisterhood.
 
“Part of becoming a woman is trusting your innate feminine instinct and power, which us ladies are all born with, and can choose to tap into at any age” she explains. “This album was so radically healing for me, and I hope it can inspire and perhaps play a role in someone else’s story. I want us all to remember, it can be lonely and is never easy ‘doing the work’, but we are each worthy of our own love, time, and dedication.” So, we have The Prize: A deeply mature, fully realized vision of an artist who has truly found her stride.
 
In anticipation of the album release, Hannah will be visiting the UK & Europe in November, performing arenas in support of Greta Van Fleet and she will also be performing two UK headline shows including Camden Assembly in London on November 21st and Manchester’s Deaf Institute the following day. Tickets for all shows are available here.

HANNAH WICKLUND UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES 

Wednesday, November 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome ^
Thursday, November 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena ^
Sunday, November 12 - Forest, Brussels - Forest National ^
Tuesday, November 14 - London, UK - OVO Wembley Arena ^
Thursday, November 16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ^
Sunday, November 19 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena ^
Monday, November 20 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro ^
Tuesday, November 21 - London, UK - Camden Assembly *
Wednesday, November 22 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute *
Sunday, November 26 - Frederiksberg, Copenhagen - Forum Black Box ^
Tuesday, November 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith ^
Thursday, November 30 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena ^
Sunday, December 3 - Barcelona, Catalonia - Palau Sant Jordi (Sant Jordi Club) ^
Monday, December 4 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center ^
Wednesday, December 6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno ^(*) = Headline show 
(^) = Supporting Greta Van Fleet

Photo Credit: Aliegh Shields



