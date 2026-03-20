Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers Bring SUFI SONGS OF PAKISTAN To Roulette

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Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette will present HAMZA AKRAM QAWWAL & BROTHERS: SUFI SONGS OF PAKISTAN on April 10, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at Roulette in Downtown Brooklyn.

The 10-member ensemble returns to New York following previous appearances in 2019, 2024, and 2025. The group performs qawwali, a form of Sufi devotional music rooted in improvisation, poetry, and call-and-response singing. Their repertoire spans texts from 13th-century Persian mysticism to contemporary Punjabi poetry.

The ensemble is led by Hamza Akram (lead vocals, harmonium), joined by his brothers Taimoor Akram and Abdul Akram on lead vocals, along with their father Ghulam Akram on supporting vocals. Additional performers include musicians on tabla and dholak, as well as backing vocalists and percussionists.

Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers represent the 26th generation of the Qawwal Bachon ka Gharana of Delhi, a lineage tracing back more than 700 years. The tradition is associated with Sufism, the mystical branch of Islam, and is believed to have been shaped in part by the 13th-century poet and musician Amir Khusrau.

The group has performed internationally across the United States, Europe, and the UAE, and received the Lux Style Award in 2017. Hamza Akram has also composed music for film, including the Pakistani feature RANGREZA.

Ticketing Information

The concert will take place at Roulette (509 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn) on April 10, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door, and $35 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at roulette.org or by calling 917-263-0363.