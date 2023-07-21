Hailey Whitters Releases New Song 'Tie'r Down' from 'I'm In Love EP'

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star and ACM “New Female Artist of the Year” Hailey Whitters released a new song “Tie’r Down” from her forthcoming EP I’m In Love out on July 28 via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud. The new song follows the release of the EP’s title track “I’m In Love” that was named one of the best songs of the week last week by Billboard and Stereogum.

About the song, Whitters explains, “It’s no secret I grew up a kid on ‘90s country radio, and so when I went in one day to write with Rodney Clawson and Chris LaCorte, I was reminiscing about Trisha Yearwood’s song ‘xx’s & OOO’s.’

I was thinking a lot about the way that song made me feel – strong and like I could do anything I set my mind to despite whatever barriers anyone or anything might put in my way. I wanted to write a song that made young girls growing up in today’s world feel that same feeling.”

“This song is written in the third person, but there's a lot of me influencing the character in this song. There's dirt under my nails most of the time, and I'm much more ponytail in a ball cap than designer clothes.

One of my favorite lines is ‘she’s got a baby doll face but she’s steel toe strong’ because it says I may look delicate but don’t underestimate my strength. That line always gives me guts whenever I need to go out there and show the world what I’m made of.”

The new EP, produced by Jake Gear and Hailey Whitters, follows her rapid ascent after winning “New Female Artist of the Year” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where she performed her RIAA Gold-Certified hit single “Everything She Ain’t.”

Last week, Billboard named Whitters their July 2023 all-genre Chartbreaker, calling out the success and rise of breakout single “Everything She Ain’t” that has spent 63 weeks on their Country Airplay chart and marked her first appearance on the Hot 100 chart in May.

Whitters kicked off 2023 with her late night debut Jimmy Kimmel Live!, her morning TV debut on NBC’s TODAY and a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of “Everything She Ain’t” on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year. The single has been played over 175 million times on TikTok, inspiring multiple trends on the platform.

Last year, Whitters released her critically-acclaimed album Raised, garnering raves from The New Yorker, People, New York Magazine and NPR’s Weekend Edition, as well as earning the number one spot on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums list, Grady Smith’s Best Albums of the Year list and Holler’s Best Albums of the Year list.

Following her headlining Raised tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour, and tour dates with Dierks Bentley earlier this year, Whitters is in the midst of a festival-packed summer with performances at Country Thunder, Country Jam, TidalWave Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival and more. This September, she will hit the road with Eric Church followed by a run of dates supporting Luke Bryan. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.

Tour Dates:

7/21: Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

7/22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam

8/6: Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

8/11: Doswell, VA - Meadow Event Park *

8/12: Atlantic City, NJ - TidalWave Music Festival

8/18: Calgary, Canada - Country Thunder Alberta

8/26: Moscow, ID - Summer Country Showdown

9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

9/17: Louisville, KY - Bourbon and Beyond

9/23: Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena ^

10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^

10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida ^

10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^

10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

11/3 – Scottsdale, AZ – Dreamy Draw Festival

11/11-12: Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival

11/18 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino



* w/ Dan + Shay

% - with Eric Church

^ - with Luke Bryan

Photo Credit: Harper Smith