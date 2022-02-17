Haai Remixes Debut Single From 'Belief'

Much-lauded producer and drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett) and veteran LA producer Boom Bip today unveil the HAAi remix of "I Want To Be," the first single from their new project Belief.

"We are thrilled to share with you our friend HAAi's remix of 'I Want To Be,'" says Mozgawa. "HAAi is such a positive and inspiring force in the world of electronic music and we're truly chuffed with her take on our first single."

"I loved working on this remix so much," says HAAi. "I wanted to make something to open some festivals this summer. The vocal in the track was so great to sample as well as so many great textures."

The remix comes as part of Lex Records' Lex XX series of celebrating the label's twentieth anniversary. Boom Bip was the first artist to release on the label, and Mozgawa and Boom Bip's first collaboration was released via Lex nearly a decade ago. Stream the rest of the series, which sees King Krule remix Eyedress, Actress remix Kaleida, Boards of Canada remix Nevermen, Thom Yorke remix MF DOOM and more.

"I Want To Be" was released last month to critical acclaim from Stereogum, who called it "a skittery instrumental that truly evokes the early rave era, both in its hard breakbeats and its zonked-out astral tone," NME and more. Listen here and watch the video, directed by Glashier and shot in Berlin, here. More music from Belief is imminent.

Mozgawa-best known as the drummer of Warpaint and a frequent collaborator with Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett (whose wildly acclaimed Things Take Time, Take Time she co-produced) and more-and Boom Bip, the legendary, Mercury Prize-nominated L.A. producer born Bryan Charles Hollon, met more than ten years ago when Mozgawa first moved from Australia to L.A.

Bonding over their mutual love of techno legends like LFO and 808 State, they found deep musical kinship and began trading ideas in earnest when Hollon took Mozgawa on tour to drum with his Neon Neon project in 2013.

In 2016 they finally found time to cram every synth and bit of gear they owned into Eric Wareheim's Absolutely Studios and jam with a single prompt: What Would Mark Bell Do? Recording hours of improvisation, they've spent chunks of time over the five years since shaping that material, playing under-the-radar shows cheekily billed as Beef to flesh out ideas along the way.

Listen to the new single here: