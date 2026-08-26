HARRY STYLES: TOGETHER, TOGETHER Residency to Open at Madison Square Garden

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ('MSG Entertainment') announced how The Garden is bringing fans 'Together, Together' to celebrate Harry Styles' months-long, 30-night residency that begins tonight and runs through October 31 at The World's Most Famous Arena. Madison Square Garden will officially welcome Styles to NYC – the only city in the US that fans can catch the 'Together, Together' tour this year and the location with the most shows of any city on his tour – and is marking the occasion by celebrating with fans through custom food and beverage offerings, themed photo activations, early merchandise access, and more.

'Madison Square Garden is the epicenter of culture in New York City as home of the most iconic events in music and sports history,' said Josephine Vaccarello, Executive Vice President, Live for MSG Entertainment. 'With Harry Styles' groundbreaking residency, we are not only continuing our legacy of bringing the best in live entertainment to The Garden, but also engaging fans with the celebrations to deliver an unparalleled guest experience that will be just as unforgettable as the concerts are sure to be.'

Celebrations for 'Harry Styles: Together, Together' include:

Café 30 at MSG: At all 30 of Styles' shows at The Garden, a special themed concession stand – Café 30 – located on the Kalshi Concourse outside section 112 will serve a late-night inspired menu. The Café 30 exclusive items include: Disco Fries, crispy fries topped with housemade brown gravy and cheese curds; Retro Kone, a parmesan bread cone filled with meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, and ricotta; Late Night Nachos, corn chips topped with chicken pibil, and cotija, Chihuahua, and Oaxaca cheeses with guacamole; Dance Dog, a crispy hot dog with yellow mustard and bacon onion jam, a Pop Pretzel with gold accents and honey wasabi dipping sauce; and Funky Falafel Bites with white and spicy sauces; plus Fried Oreos and Funnel Cake.

Custom Cocktails, Mocktails, & Concessions at MSG: Fans at the shows can celebrate 'Together, Together' with custom cocktails and mocktails served in a light-up souvenir cup. Available for purchase at all bars inside The Garden, the themed cocktails include 'Need a Little Limoncello,' a festive spin on a limoncello spritz, and 'Spritz All The Time,' a Hugo spritz. The 'Me & You Mocktail,' a refreshing mix of lemonade and blood orange juice with a splash of rose water, will also be available and will be sold exclusively at Café 30 and the Garden Market locations inside MSG.

Additionally, all popcorn and cotton candy sold at Café 30 and the Garden Market locations will come decorated with a clip-on tie, in a nod to the 1970s-inspired fashions that fans have sported throughout the tour.

Themed Photo Experiences: Throughout the run, fans can capture the disco vibes at various photo activations both inside and outside The Garden. Outside MSG on 31st St between 7th and 8th Avenues, fans can pose in front of a 'Together, Together' backdrop highlighting the monumental 30 nights at MSG. Inside the arena, ticketholders can take their photo in front of two different themed activations on the Kalshi Concourse at sections 108 and 118. Throughout the venue, there will be various pop-up backdrops for fans to take photos including on the Pepsi Concourse at section 204, in the Delta Club, and on the Lexus Suite Level and Infosys Suite Level.

Opening Weekend Early Merchandise Access: For the kickoff of 'Together, Together' at The Garden, fans have early access to tour merchandise, including exclusive to Madison Square Garden items on each show day during opening week (August 26, 28 and 29). On each day, fans can shop the merch in Chase Square at MSG from noon to 5:00pm. Tickets to that evening's show are not required to enter Chase Square for early merchandise access.

Harry Styles and The Garden have previously made history together – Styles played 15 consecutive nights at MSG from August 20 through September 31, 2022, as part of 'Love on Tour.' In celebration, Madison Square Garden fully transformed into 'Harry's House,' with interactive photo activations placed around the venue; custom postcards distributed at each show with various 'Harry's House' designs; and exclusive specialty food and beverage options created specifically for the run. Additionally, a 'Love on Tour' merch pop up was set up at MSG throughout the run.

These 30 2026 shows at Madison Square Garden mark Styles' only US dates this year and the most shows at any venue across his international tour, which includes 67 stops in only seven cities worldwide this year.

Harry Styles: Together, Together – 30 Nights at Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, August 26

Friday, August 28

Saturday, August 29

Wednesday, September 2

Friday, September 4

Saturday, September 5

Wednesday, September 9

Friday, September 11

Saturday, September 12

Wednesday, September 16

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Wednesday, September 23

Friday, September 25

Saturday, September 26

Wednesday, September 30

Friday, October 2

Saturday, October 3

Wednesday, October 7

Friday, October 9

Saturday, October 10

Wednesday, October 14

Friday, October 16

Saturday, October 17

Wednesday, October 21

Friday, October 23

Saturday, October 24

Wednesday, October 28

Friday, October 30

Saturday, October 31

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

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