H33RA Releases New Single 'My Baby'

You may not be familiar with the name 'H33RA' yet, however the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has quite the resumé and has already worked with heavy hitters such as "Power" star Rotimi and hit-songwriter MNEK before so much as a first release. Boasting a certain vocal prowess, co-signed by none other than songstress Kehlani herself, the UK native returns with 'My Baby' - taken from forthcoming sophomore EP: 'Virgo II'.



Ever wondered what you'd get if you fused together the unlikely pairing of soulful R&B and heavy Drill beats? The perfect answer would be 'My Baby' by H33RA. In so many ways, a completely unconventional cut but by no means a lack of innovation or quality on the newcomer's part.



Through a chorus style and melody not too dissimilar to those heard performed by a '50s doo-wop band, "That's my baby / Nobody give me heartache like my baby", he accepts his bittersweet fate above a bed of lush neo-soul guitar chords and gliding drill 808s. Bizarre on paper, but truly brilliant in reality.



Candid lyricism and infectious melodies have become part and parcel of the typical H33RA sound yet he still manages to enter unchartered territory, continuing to pioneer the sound of what he describes as "R&B & Other". With nuances likened to the sound of artists such as Summer Walker, you'll feel like you already know and love this latest offering from the multi-faceted talent.



Produced by the man himself alongside frequent collaborator Magnus Klausen (Stefflon Don, Mist, Ebenezer) on guitar duties, as part of the Virgo II campaign, this record follows H33RA's critically-acclaimed debut 'VIRGO', independently amassing over 250,000 streams/views at such an early stage in his career.



Fans of The Weeknd, ZAYN & Bryson Tiller should be excited as the future is bright for new kid H33RA - an undeniable superstar in waiting.

Listen here.