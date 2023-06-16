Gwen Stefani to Release New Single 'True Babe' Next Week

The new single will be released on Friday, June 23.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Gwen Stefani will release her new single, "True Babe," next Friday, June 23. Pre-save the new single here.

The release marks Stefani's first solo single in two years, following "Slow Clap" and "Let Me Re-Introduce Myself" in 2021.

Stefani, a three-time Grammy Award winner, has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, frontwoman for iconic band No Doubt, and multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Stefani currently serves as a coach on the 19th season of the four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series "The Voice."

Three-time Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer, Ryan Tedder, has worked with everyone from Adele to Paul McCartney, Beyonce to Taylor Swift, John Legend to Anitta, to name just a few, in addition to being the founding member, lead singer, writer and producer of the multi-platinum selling band OneRepublic.

As a producer, Ryan has received the GRAMMY(R) Award for "Album of the Year", as a songwriter, Ryan has received the National Music Publishers' Association's Songwriter Icon Award at the NMPA annual meeting, as well as multiple Diamond Awards certified by the RIAA. Ryan is also a producer and mentor on the NBC show, "Songland," which just wrapped its second season.

Tedder and Brent Kutzle, from OneRepublic, most recently worked with Brandon Collins on OneRepublic's Red Rocks show and Collins has worked on orchestrations for Paul McCartney, U2, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers.



