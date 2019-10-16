Guordan Banks to Release New Album BLOOD ON THE VINYL

After racking up millions of streams on new singles and receiving acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, critically acclaimed R&B sensation Guordan Banks unveils his second full-length album, Blood On The Vinyl [Bank On It Entertainment/AWAL], on Friday, October 25, 2019

Pre-order it HERE.

He paved the way for the record with the single "Can't Keep Runnin'." Already, the track has impressively amassed over 1.7 million Spotify streams and 148K YouTube/VEVO views on the music video. Additionally, he occupied coveted spots on playlists such as Spotify's Chilled R&B, Spotify Singles: Covers, and more.

This past weekend, he took the stage in front of a packed crowd at H Club in Los Angeles to preview the new music. Not only did he deliver the perennial favorite "Keep You In Mind" with spirit and style, but he also gave a show-stopping rendition of "Can't Keep Runnin'" as well as covers for songs he wrote for K. Michelle, Keyshia Cole, and John Legend.

He also just shared the full tracklisting for Blood On The Vinyl. View it below!

Get ready to experience soul in its purest and most powerful form with Blood On The Vinyl next week.

TRACKLISTING:

1. I JUST DO

2. SECRETS MAKE FRIENDS

3. CAN'T KEEP RUNNIN'

4. LEAVING WITH YOU

5. PHILLY JAWN

6. CERTAIN YOU'RE THE ONE

7. DROWNING

8. CANDY GIRL

9. BE SO KIND

10. MIRACLE

11. NEVER ENDS





