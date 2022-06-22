Guards Announce New Cover LP & Share Cover of Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted'

NYC Indie rock stalwarts Guards are back with the announcement of a brand new covers album, More Cover Songs, due August 2 via CGR. Today, they have shared the LP's first single, "Everything I Wanted" [Billie Eilish Cover], ft. Madeline Follin.

This first single sees Madeline Follin (of Cults) team up with her brother Richie Follin on a song by another pair of siblings: Billie Eilish and Finneas' "Everything I Wanted." It's been 12 years since Madeline first sang on Guards breakthrough EP in 2010, and the siblings were more than happy to reunite for a song they both love.

Guards started recording this covers album at the beginning of the pandemic, and found it to be a never ending task of pure enjoyment during the dark days.

"We made a long long list of songs we would like to try and some proved easier to make our own than others, but in the end the album ended up consisting of the songs we thought we were able to shape in to our sound. The problem with covering songs by bands that really influence us is they end up sounding quite similar to the original haha. This was one of the most fun albums I have ever made because essentially you are celebrating these artists you love and it reinforces the whole reason we love playing music in the first place," said Follin of the covers album.

Recorded partly in LA at Follin's home studio and partly in NY at Loren's studio Diamond Mine. The album was mixed by Adam Thein in Austin, Texas.

As of late, Richie has been focusing his energy on a feature film project, and Loren recently co-produced the forthcoming Arctic Monkeys LP and tracks on Lana Del Rey's last two albums. But this covers LP brought them back together as a labor of love.

Listen to the new single here: