Greensky Bluegrass Announce Summer Tour 2020

Greensky Bluegrass today announces a string of summer tour dates joined by very special guests The Wood Brothers kicking off the music each night. The two groups share a comradery with detailed attention to songcraft, each offering their own high-energy live performances delivered to passionate audiences across the globe. These dates expand an exciting list of summer festival dates including their own Camp Greensky Music Festival, Mountain Jam, Bonnaroo, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival to name a few.

A live force of nature renowned for bringing rock 'n' roll showmanship to high-energy bluegrass, Greensky Bluegrass has sold out hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the legendary Ryman Auditorium in addition to igniting stages everywhere from New Orleans Jazz Festival to Austin City Limits, Fuji Rock Festival to Byron Bay Bluesfest and beyond. Their unpredictable performances remain the stuff of legend attracting diehard devotees who typically travel far and wide to experience multiple gigs.

Comprised of Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin), Greensky Bluegrass is known for pushing the limits of traditional bluegrass. Beck explains, "We're a rock-and-roll band that plays bluegrass instruments. Bluegrass is such a finite thing. Because you have a banjo and a mandolin, you're supposed to do it a certain way or you'll piss off some people. But we've always been ourselves."

Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years. Chris already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin &Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson and the addition of drummer Jano Rix rounded off the group as its permanent third member.

Greensky Bluegrass Summer Tour:

July 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 26 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

July 29 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

July 30 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

July 31 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 1 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

August 2 - Charlottesville, VA - Sprint Pavilion

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10 AM ET. Complete list of tour dates, details and ticketing links at http://www.greenskybluegrass.com and http://www.thewoodbros.com.





