Green Gerry Shares New Single 'Aging Moon'

Last month, the Los Angeles-based, Filipino artist Green Gerry announced his forthcoming album Pigeon Fix with a video for it's lead single, "Heaven 22," premiered via New Commute.

Today, he shares the album's next single, "Aging Moon." The song was created during a stressful period in which the phenomenally talented songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was feeling creatively dull. Speaking on the origins of the track, Gerry writes that it was "An ode to The Dead and recorded on the day Mark E Smith died. Lyrically, I just kinda vomited words which were heavily inspired by Lovers in Evolution by Carolyn Mary Kleefeld."

Recorded as a sped up and looped meditation - to a four-track tape machine - the resulting sound and mood are fantastic, proving perfect for fans of early Brian Eno, mixed with the hissing tape sounds of early Pavement and Guided By Voices. Pigeon Fix is set to be released on November 24, 2021 via Universal Freeing Object.

Green Gerry has been crafting tin-can, artful pop since the late aughts, having released seven full-length albums and a string of singles. Utilizing an impressive blend of psychedelic romance and bold experimentation, he creates an effortless sound best described as "sun bleached bizarro."

The collection of songs on his forthcoming, seventh full length album Pigeon Fix, is a gathering of late night stream-of-consciousness, recorded to a 4 track cassette machine over the summer of 2020. Inspired by his time in isolation, he sought multitudes: "It's the sound of a four piece band, alone, under a blanket, in the living room." says GG. Clinging ever so softly to the whirring hiss of tape, waves of nostalgia and warbly reverb, this is his most refined and vulnerable work to date.

Listen to the new single here: