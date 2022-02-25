Graphic Nature Releases 'new skin' EP

British metal core band, Graphic Nature, have released their EP 'new skin' today via Rude Records.

Mixing moments of snarling nu-metal aggro and the scalding fury of Slipknot's debut album with instrumental passages that at times recall the genius of Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, is where they have nailed the Graphic Nature sound.

'new skin' is the physical manifestation of the frustration that comes with dealing with mental health issues," says vocalist Harvey Freeman. "We created these four tracks in complete isolation from each other, which led to the darker style of music we have now found ourselves writing. The whole process was to produce something unlike anything we've written before by experimenting with an array of different styles of music to get the purest Graphic Nature sound we could possibly make. We hope that you connect with our vision and enjoy it as an open conversation about suffering."

The band previously released the songs and music videos for the tracks "chokehold", "drain" and the title track.

Speaking of the EP's title track, Freeman continues, "'new skin', is about learning to break away from the toxicity that's holding you back. More often than not, the only thing stopping us from achieving what we want is ourselves. And only by shedding the layers of hate and low self-esteem that we've created can we truly be happy with where we are and where we want to be."

Taking their name from a track on Deftones' Koi No Yokan album, in 2019 Graphic Nature announced themselves with the single 'Grit', and immediately began carving a name for themselves as a ferocious new force in British metal.

The band is composed of Jack Bowdery (drums), Harvey Freeman (vocals), Matas Michailovskis (guitar), Pete Woolven (guitar) and Charlie Smith (bass).

