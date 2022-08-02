Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grammy Nom Songwriter Dru 'Falconry' DeCaro Signs WW Pub Deal With Position Music

Aug. 2, 2022  

President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced today that Position Music has signed acclaimed songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Dru "Falconry" DeCaro known for his signature electric guitar style and his snowballing number of credits with the likes of Dua Lipa, Khalid, Machine Gun Kelly, Pop Smoke, Miguel (with whom he worked as collaborator and music director for 8 years), Iann Dior, Christian French, One OK Rock and others to a worldwide publishing deal.

DeCaro's most recent cut, Em Beihold's "Numb Little Bug" (Republic Records/ Moon Projects) is currently the #1 single at HOT AC & T0P-10 at Top 40 radio. The single was co-written and co-produced by Dru. "Numb Little Bug'' and has garnered well over 200M+ Total Streams, landed #1 on the Spotify Viral charts earlier this year and is already RIAA Certified Platinum.

"The people are what's most important to me." DeCaro said. "Music is about people. All of my successes to date are the result of working with people I love. Position Music has a couple people like that running around here already, that's priority number one. The music part is easy."

"Dru has incredible musical chops as an elite level guitar player, but also an innate ability to help artists articulate their most honest and powerful selves in song form. On top of this swiss army knife of skills, he has an insatiable work ethic and positive outlook on life that is absolutely magenetic," adds Mark Chipello, VP of A&R at Position Music.

DeCaro is currently managed by Omid Noori and Ryan Sullivan of the ATG Group in Los Angeles.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Tyler, Mark, Delmar, and the rest of the Position Music family for this next chapter in Dru's career. They've built a remarkable business and team that I believe perfectly complements Ryan, myself and the rest of us here at ATG. Having someone as talented and ambitious as Dru in our family has been a blessing and we couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead," said Noori.

"Position's multi-faceted A&R team is a great fit for Dru. He's a special talent who thrives across genres, and wanted a partner that could accelerate his success across the board. Their culture and approach to publishing is exactly what Dru was looking for and we're really excited to build with them." says Sullivan.

DeCaro made his first enduring marks on the music industry as the right hand for R&B superstar Miguel (with whom he's worked as a collaborator and music director for 8+ years). Together, they created a groundbreaking style of rock n roll, rhythm n blues, and psychedelia on cuts such as "Damned" and "...goingtohell." It was on Miguel's tour bus that Dru began developing the production tastes and techniques that would soon become Falconry's signature.

As a lead guitarist on NBC's Songland and contributor to both Splice and Native Instruments' essential sample libraries, DeCaro's has developed into a prominent player in the music industry. In 2013, DeCaro was nominated for the Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2013 Grammys for his production and guitar work on Miguel's iconic Kaleidoscope Dreams album.

Falconry is the latest signing at Position Music, joining a songwriter roster that includes Harmony "H-Money" Samuels, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Greg Hvnsen, The Gomez Brothers, Boy Blue and more.



