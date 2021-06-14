Gracie Nash Releases Debut EP 'Power Lady'

NYC based singer-songwriter Gracie Nash has released her debut EP, Power Lady. The body of work combines Motown orchestral styles with quirky lyrics and a big voice that puts Gracie Nash on the map as a unique artist with her own sound.

The E.P. features music and lyrics by Gracie Nash, arrangement and production by Charlie Rosen, mixing by Dylan Mckinstry, mastering by Alan Silverman, and was recorded at John Kilgore Studios, Power Station, and The Bridge Studio. Josh Bailey, Tiger Darrow, Danielle Gimbal, Lily Holgate, Susan Davita Mandel, David Farrell Melton, Austin Moorhead, Gracie Nash, Jimmy O'Connell, Lavinia Pavlish, Jordan Pettay, Charlie Rosen, Laura Sacks, Mike Sailors, Kate Steinberg, Natalie Tenenbaum, and Zac Zinger are all featured in the band.

"I wrote 'Power Lady' while I was falling out of love with someone else and falling in love with myself," says Nash. "Each song is a vignette of the dates, crushes, and perspective-altering experiences from my early 20's that ultimately lead me down the path of self-love."

The EP is composed of 6 tracks, including her previously released singles "Belly Song," "Better Off," and "Sippy Cup," all of which have music videos currently streaming on YouTube.

Gracie Nash is too young to remember the halcyon eras of classic pop songcraft, but she does remember what these songs meant to her growing up during the early 2000s era of fizzy divas and boy bands. Songs from the 1950s through the 1970s were an escape from painfully complex school dynamics. These songs gave Gracie hope, comfort, and courage.

Today, the New York-based artist gives back with well-crafted and lushly orchestrated modern vintage pop songs. Her songs perfectly encapsulate her eccentricities, tying together her playfulness and poetic sensibility as a lyricist, her theatrical musicality, and her love of influences such as Billy Joel, the Beatles, Motown, disco, Joni Mitchell, Carol King, and ELO. Her sound is brought together by Tony nominated orchestrator, Charlie Rosen.

Her talents came full bloom while in college, and she graduated from NYU Steinhardt with a Master's Degree in Songwriting. Since then, Gracie has been a featured singer with the string group Little Kruta, and a featured artist with the New York Nashville Connection. Today, outside of her artist's career, Gracie is a private guitar/voice/ukulele/songwriting teacher, and a Teaching Artist with the Metropolitan Opera Guild.

