Govind Das & Radha Share “Hara Hara Mahadev” Kirtan & Lyric Video

Soul Land Records will release Soul Land Music Series: Volume 1 this Friday, a collection of live music inspired by the life of spiritual teacher and cultural icon, Baba Ram Dass. Ahead of the release, they share "Hara Hara Mahadev" from California-based kirtan singers Govind Das & Radha. Staying true to the Eastern spiritual tradition of Bhakti Yoga which allowed Ram Dass to 'be here now,' they offer a fully encompassing kirtan (call and response chanting), intended for that very same purpose: welcoming listeners further into the present moment with each deepening repetition of the Hara Hara Mahadev mantra.

Govind Das and Radha are devotees following the path of Ram Dass and Neem Karoli Baba. Directors of Bhakti Yoga Shala in Los Angeles, they are a husband and wife team and their commitment to love, service, and devotion is transmitted through their chanting and teachings. The two lead evenings of kirtan, yoga workshops, present at festivals and lead and transformative retreats throughout the world.

Behind the inspiration for the kirtan, Govind Das & Radha share: "Song. Prayer. Mantra. Music. Asking the Divine for assistance has long been expressed via sacred song and mantra music through the ages. We call upon Lord Shiva, commonly known as Mahadev or the great God of Yoga. Lord Shiva is known as the devotee of his devotees, the lover of his lovers and in this particular chant He is Referred to as 'Hara' which means the one that takes away our grief, sorrows, and worldly attachments... We call out 'Take from me what is not free... Om Namah Shivaya. Please join us and do the same as we chant to cleanse the mirror of our Hearts in this Bhakti Yoga practice.'"



Offering an eclectic and expressive assortment of genres ranging from folk and world, jam, rock and kirtan, to ambient electronic meditations, the upcoming compilation leads listeners through an ethereal and entertaining journey to the heart. Lead single "Mid-America Motel" from Experimental-Americana band Dirtwire features an accompanying music video by acclaimed visual artist Johnathan Singer (Grateful Dead, Tipper, Dead & Company) and "Your Game Is Clean" by Papadosio featuring Ram Dass, debuted on Grateful Web.