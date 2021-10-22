Good Morning Shares New Album 'Barnyard'

Good Morning has released their latest album "Barnyard".

Barnyard is Good Morning at their most meditative, thoughtful and careful in its evocations - their catchiest too. It's a world-weary record concerned with the state of things in a loose, unfocused sort of way, like many who are also frustrated both with the way things are and with everyone's general inability to fix any of the many issues endemic to our society, complete with everything we've come to know them for - drone synths, ambient sketches and country ballads with their token sense of humour.

Every time the machinations of the industry have zigged, Good Morning have zagged and it's probably why people like them so much. Barnyard, however, proves just how serious their craft has been all along.

Recorded for the first time in a long time with the help of an outside engineer and released on a label that's not operated by a friend, what you now hear on Barnyard is exactly what was laid down in that first spell of recording. From demo's tweaked gently in the lead up to a lengthy American tour, Liam and Stefan decided to go back to basics, recording as they had prior on Shawcross and Glory, as a duo again.

Barnyard, is the result of a process of patient refinement and the breaking of a couple of self-imposed rules. Thoughtful, catchy, idiosyncratic, and nearly twice the average length of their back catalogue, it's all the things one might love about Good Morning, this time around presented with the fat trimmed and the edges sharpened.

