Good Morning Release New Single 'Burning' From Upcoming Album

Following their rousing emotive return with "Country," Naarm / Melbourne indie-folk duo Good Morning share new single "Burning", taken from their forthcoming album Barnyard, out October 22.

Lifting the veil on "Burning's" meaning, Liam shares "The lyrics for the song were written in the middle of recording at the end of 2019. We had been touring America for a month and a bit and then were doing a little recording in Chicago. The whole time we'd been looking back at Australia and you could just tell that the upcoming summer was going to be fed. It was only September/October and already the fire season had begun and heat records were being broken all the time. There was an impending sense of doom that within a matter of weeks was completely justified."

The creation and release of their sixth album, Barnyard, is the result of a process of patient refinement and the breaking of a couple of self-imposed rules. Thoughtful, catchy, idiosyncratic, and nearly twice the average length of their back catalogue, it's all the things one might love about Good Morning, this time around presented with the fat trimmed and the edges sharpened. Recorded at Wilco's famed studio The Loft, for the first time in a long time the record was made with the help of an outside engineer

Watch the new video here: