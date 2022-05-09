Gogol Bordello Announce Intimate UK Show After Current U.S. Tour

Returning to London for the first time since 2017, self-proclaimed gypsy punk rockers GOGOL BORDELLO will be performing a special, intimate show at London's Electric Brixton on Saturday, July 16th. As the final show of the band's European tour, £5 of each ticket purchased will be donated by the band to Care.org's Ukrainian Crisis Response. An option for additional donations will be available as well.

O2 PRESALE: MON 9 MAY @ 10AM UK

LN PRESALE: TUE 10 MAY @ 10AM UK

ON SALE: WED 11 MAY @ 10AM UK

"London always responded raucously to what we do, perhaps because of its own class struggles," says frontman Eugene Hütz. "Punk and hardcore is like a cultural-humanitarian corridor between all countries that deals with those issues, and a lot of it developed and grew muscles here. We are always excited to energize that corridor."

"Since the beginning of invasion, London has been a very central place of support for Ukraine's Victory - not only with fundraising events, but with every tangible kind of support to bring about Ukraine's Victory as fast as possible," he continues. "We appreciate it tremendously. Much respect for that."

Bearing witness as his homeland endured the heinous barrage of a violent and deadly invasion from Russia, Eugene recently joined forces with Les Claypool of Primus to collaborate on "Zelensky: The Man With the Iron Balls," a joint release to rally support for the Ukrainian people. The track also features Stewart Copeland, Sean Lennon, Billy Strings, and fellow Gogol bandmate Sergey Ryabtsev. Proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

In addition, Eugene collaborated with NYC punk stalwart Jesse Malin for a cover of The Pogues' classic "If I Should Fall From Grace With God." Released exclusively via Bandcamp, all proceeds for this single will benefit the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, which "supports the development of democracy, a free-market economy and human rights in Ukraine, and the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine."

Furthering their support from the Solidaritine Tour, Gogol Bordello have teamed up with Cauze, a modern Donor Advised Fund, who will collect proceeds from the tour to donate to Care.org's Ukrainian Crisis Response.

Formed in 1999, Gogol Bordello took their style of Eastern European-influenced gypsy punk and doused it deep into the underground rock of New York City. Imminently beginning a U.S. tour (tour dates below) with the aforementioned European dates to follow, Gogol Bordello have been praised for their recorded material but especially heaped with accolades about their live shows.

The Wall Street Journal raved about the band's live performance saying, "Gogol Bordello mashed punk energy with Eastern European modes for a set that received the wildest reception of any show I saw," while the LA Times said, "Gogol Bordello celebrates sensuality in both words and raucous, joyful internationalist dance rock."

Pitchfork proclaimed, "Eugene Hutz and his acoustic guitar slapping (think Les Claypool's hands, but on a six-string) and waving arms summoned the crowd which quadrupled in size by the set's fourth song. Festival goers were literally running toward the stage" while Consequence hailed "the ever-evolving collective has defied the boundaries of continents and genres in their quest for spiritual illumination through gypsy punk."

TOUR DATES

May 9 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

May 10 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

May 11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

May 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

May 15 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

May 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

May 18 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May 19 - New Orleans, LA - HOB New Orleans

May 20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 21 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

EUROPE 2022

Jun 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Grå Hal

Jun 4 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Jun 5 - Göteborg, SE - Pustervik

Jun 7 - Stockholm, SE - Fållan

Jun 9 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield

Jun 11 - Helsinki, FI - House of Culture

Jun 12 - Tallinn, EE - Helitehas

Jun 13 - Riga, LV - Palladium

Jun 14 - Vilnius, LT - Loftas

Jun 16 - Warsaw, PL - Stodola

Jun 17 - Krakow, PL - Studio

Jun 18 - Wroclav, PL - A2

Jun 19 - Prague, CZ - Lucena Music Bar

Jun 21 - Wien, AT - Simm City

Jun 22 - Zagreb, HR - INmusic Festival

Jun 24 - Tel Aviv - Barby Club

Jun 25 - Tel Aviv - Shuni Amphitheatre

Jun 27 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Park Open

Jun 29 - Bucharest, RO - Arenele Romane

Jun 30 - Kragujevac, RS - Arsenal Fest

Jul 1 - Plovdiv, BG - Wrong Fest

Jul 2 - Istanbul, TR - ParkFest

Jul 4 - Thessaloniki, GR - Principal Club

Jul 5 - Athens, GR - Technopolis

Jul 8 - Bellaria/Rimini, IT - Beky Bay

Jul 9 - Palmanova-Udine, IT Square

Jul 10 - Milan, IT - Carroponte Open Air

Jul 12 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

Jul 13 - Luxemburg, LU - Den Altier

Jul 16 - London, UK - Electric Brixton