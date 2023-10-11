Global Producer Busy Twist Unveils 'LDN PLNQ'

One of the leading lights of the new global dance underground Busy Twist today returns with his vibrant single ‘LDN PLNQ' featuring Kombilesa Mí, out now via Because London Records. The cut is a bold artistic blend, as raw and rootsy as it is futuristic; a marriage of Busy Twist's love for both the UK underground and Afro-Colombian culture.

‘LDN PLNQ' is named for San Basilio de Palenque, a northern Colombian village with a distinct Afro-Colombian culture and music, which was founded by the first free slaves of the Americas in the 17th century. It features local Palenquero hip-hop superstars Kombilesa Mí atop a sultry, kwaito-inspired beat and euphoric synths that calls to UK house and London's club scene.

Speaking on the track, Busy Twist said -

“Through this track, my intention was to infuse the heavy vibes of electronic club production with the profound spiritual energy that resonates in Palenque and during the performances of Kombilesa Mí. This fusion, is one that I have wanted to create for a long time, and so I'm grateful that our relationship has enabled us to showcase this."

The single arrives today with an electrifying video shot by an all Colombian crew led by director Chris Dlr. A celebration of their culture, the dynamic video centres on the stylish Kombilesa Mí duo surrounded by the Palenque community in traditional dress as they perform the single travelling through this unique town.

The London-born, Caribbean-raised DJ and producer Busy Twist, has spent over a decade immersed in global emerging musical scenes. The producer effortlessly hotwires vibrant sounds from across the continents and teases them into thrilling new shapes that join the dots between Afro, Latin and UK bass. Busy Twist's recent productions are fast-establishing him as an in-demand force in the studio: see the nocturnal afro-house of London-based artist Alewya's breakthrough single ‘Sweating' or his recent carnival track, ‘Romantica Champeta', a dayglo carnival anthem with Bomba Estéreo and Kevin Flores, which was a runaway smash in Colombia this year.

Busy Twist's fun, fresh and sophisticated fusion has seen him play across the world from Glastonbury to Nyege Nyege in Uganda, to the Barranquilla carnival on the Colombian coast, as well as releasing music on international labels like Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce, Sony Colombia and Soundway Records. With tastemaker support from the likes of Jamie XX, PAM, DJ Mag, Red Bull, Tash LC, Toddla T, Annie Mac, Giles Peterson, Laurent Garnier, Jamz Supernova, DJ Edu and more - 2023 looks bright for Busy Twist.

Photo Credit: Joel Smedley